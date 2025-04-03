Legal view on impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We return to the news regarding the presidential impeachment trial.



It is currently impossible to know what decision the Constitutional Court will make.



As a result, curiosity is growing even more.



So, we looked into what opinions are emerging in the legal community.



This is reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court can make three main decisions regarding the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



First is the decision to uphold the impeachment.



Legal experts predicting an upholding decision mention that the declaration of emergency martial law is unconstitutional and illegal.



They argue that the allegations of legislative overreach by the opposition and election fraud raised by President Yoon's side do not meet the requirements for declaring emergency martial law.



They also hold that the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly and the Election Commission is unconstitutional and illegal.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "I believe there is a possibility of an 8:0 impeachment or, although the probability is very low, a 6:2 impeachment. It is very clear that unconstitutional and illegal acts were committed, and it would be difficult to logically write a dismissal decision while applying this standard."]



On the other hand, there are legal experts who believe that the Constitutional Court will dismiss or reject the impeachment motion.



In the case of dismissal, the argument is that the emergency martial law was carried out within the president's authority or that it does not constitute a serious enough violation of the Constitution and laws to warrant impeachment.



[Hwang Do-soo/Professor at Kookmin University Law School: "(To impeach) the level of illegality must be very serious. However, whether that seriousness is determined by a legal violation is not necessarily the case."]



Additionally, some argue that there were significant flaws in the impeachment trial process, suggesting that the Constitutional Court should issue a 'rejection' decision.



A representative analysis states that the so-called 'controversy over the withdrawal of the insurrection charge' changed the core reason for the impeachment motion, and therefore, the Constitutional Court should have suspended the proceedings and the National Assembly should have re-voted.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



