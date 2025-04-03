Yoon Dong-hee conquers Monster Wall

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The historic protagonist to clear the "Monster Wall" at Daejeon's new Hanwha Life Ballpark is not a Hanwha Eagles player, but rather from Lotte.



Yoon Dong-hee displayed incredible strength by pushing over a wall as high as a three-storied apartment.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim analyzed just five pitches from Moon Dong-joo.



[Report]



Like the 11.2-meter high Green Monster that symbolizes the Boston stadium in the U.S., Hanwha's new stadium features a 'Monster Wall' that stands 8 meters tall.



This is the scene of Lotte's Yoon Dong-hee stepping up to the plate in the fourth official game of the opening series.



He watches the first pitch, a high forkball from Hanwha's Moon Dong-joo.



In the second pitch, which was declared a strike, Yoon Dong-hee's subtle movements reveal his intentions.



He moves his right arm slightly, aiming to time his swing for a fastball.



He does not react much to the third pitch, a slow curve, indicating he is not targeting it, but he barely holds back his swing on the fourth pitch, a high fastball that was called a ball.



With the certainty that Yoon Dong-hee is aiming for a fastball, the count is 1 strike and 3 balls when the catcher calls for a direct confrontation.



Moon Dong-joo also aims for the strike zone, and Yoon Dong-hee swings powerfully as if he had been waiting for this moment.



The ball heads towards the Monster Wall.



The Monster Wall, a signature feature of Daejeon's new ballpark, is about 8 meters high, equivalent to a three-stroried apartment, and Yoon Dong-hee's hit cleared the massive wall.



Yoon Dong-hee became the first player to conquer the Monster Wall.



In comparison to Hanwha's right fielder, one can truly feel the immense height.



Even Yoon Dong-hee's Lotte teammates were surprised, especially Park Se-woong's expression was priceless.



Yoon Dong-hee, who had been struggling at the start of the season, launched a signal flare for a turnaround with this thrilling hit.



This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.



