[Exclusive] Abuse from figure skating coach

[Anchor]



A prominent figure skating coach who has nurtured athletes to win medals in international figure skating competitions has recently been accused of child abuse, shocking the community.



The victim's side explained that although the incidents occurred over ten years ago, they are still suffering from mental anguish.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Victim "A" claims that over ten years ago, they suffered continuous violence from Coach "B", including being hit on the shins with a skate blade.



In particular, during a training camp in Canada in 2013, Coach "B" allegedly dragged then 11-year-old "A "to the bathroom for not completing a task, forced scissors into A's mouth, and choked A, who was suffering from asthma, and said, "If you die, we can just say you died from asthma."



[A's Mother: "She says she can't forget the feeling of the scissors. That chilling feeling still lingers. When I think of my child being dragged to the bathroom, my hands and feet tremble."]



Another athlete who was with Coach "B" at the time submitted a petition stating they experienced similar violence, and figure skating coach "C", who was at the same rink, testified to witnessing the violence.



[Coach "C"/Witness to the Incident: "The side of their mouth was torn, kind of like the Joker. Loking like they are smiling while skating, which I thought was quite bizarre."]



"A", wanting to continue figure skating, found it difficult to speak out about the issues but has been suffering and receiving psychiatric treatment, which ultimately lead to the filing of a complaint against Coach "B" at the Daegu Suseong Police Station last December.



[A's Mother: "(While sleeping) she sometimes strangles herself, and I can see scars on her neck. My child said to me, 'Mom, I want to live now, I have to live.'"]



The press attempted to contact Coach "B" multiple times, but received responses stating that most of the victim's claims were untrue.



There are also witnesses that say they can support the claims, and that they will respond once personal matters are settled.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



