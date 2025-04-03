Fate of witness statements

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is also interest in how much the statements from investigative agencies will influence this impeachment trial.



This is because many witnesses who appeared in the Constitutional Court refused to testify, prompting backlash from President Yoon's side, which opposed adopting their itnerrigation re cords as evidence.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



A key issue in the impeachment trial is the order to arrest members of the National Assembly.



Former Commander Jin-woo Lee of the Capital Defense Command refused to testify.



[Jin-woo Lee/Former Commander of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 4/5th hearing: "I will not answer."]



However, the statements from investigative agencies were different.



He stated that on the day of the martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, "If four people go in, can't we pull one out?" and that he understood the target to be a member of the National Assembly.



Former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung also had a similar response.



[Yeo In-hyung/Former Counterintelligence Commander/Feb. 4/5th hearing: "I will contest that part accurately in the criminal trial."]



However, in the investigative agency, he acknowledged that on the day of the martial law, he heard from former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun about the list of 14 targets for arrest and that he read those names to his subordinates and instructed their arrest.



Cho Ji-ho, the Chief of Police, who avoided answering in the Constitutional Court.



[Cho Ji-ho/Chief of Police: "It is included in the relevant charges..."]



However, he stated at the prosecution that he heard from former Commander Yoo about a list of 16 people to arrest, and that President Yoon called six times saying, "Arrest all the members of the National Assembly."



Regarding the adoption of the statements from key witnesses as evidence, President Yoon's side argued that if the statements are denied in court, they cannot be used as evidence, citing a provision of the Criminal Procedure Act.



However, the Constitutional Court stated, "Constitutional trials and criminal trials are different," and accepted the statements from the prosecution and police as evidence.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



