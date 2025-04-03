News 9

Fate of witness statements

입력 2025.04.03 (02:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is also interest in how much the statements from investigative agencies will influence this impeachment trial.

This is because many witnesses who appeared in the Constitutional Court refused to testify, prompting backlash from President Yoon's side, which opposed adopting their itnerrigation re cords as evidence.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

A key issue in the impeachment trial is the order to arrest members of the National Assembly.

Former Commander Jin-woo Lee of the Capital Defense Command refused to testify.

[Jin-woo Lee/Former Commander of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 4/5th hearing: "I will not answer."]

However, the statements from investigative agencies were different.

He stated that on the day of the martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, "If four people go in, can't we pull one out?" and that he understood the target to be a member of the National Assembly.

Former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung also had a similar response.

[Yeo In-hyung/Former Counterintelligence Commander/Feb. 4/5th hearing: "I will contest that part accurately in the criminal trial."]

However, in the investigative agency, he acknowledged that on the day of the martial law, he heard from former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun about the list of 14 targets for arrest and that he read those names to his subordinates and instructed their arrest.

Cho Ji-ho, the Chief of Police, who avoided answering in the Constitutional Court.

[Cho Ji-ho/Chief of Police: "It is included in the relevant charges..."]

However, he stated at the prosecution that he heard from former Commander Yoo about a list of 16 people to arrest, and that President Yoon called six times saying, "Arrest all the members of the National Assembly."

Regarding the adoption of the statements from key witnesses as evidence, President Yoon's side argued that if the statements are denied in court, they cannot be used as evidence, citing a provision of the Criminal Procedure Act.

However, the Constitutional Court stated, "Constitutional trials and criminal trials are different," and accepted the statements from the prosecution and police as evidence.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fate of witness statements
    • 입력 2025-04-03 02:55:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is also interest in how much the statements from investigative agencies will influence this impeachment trial.

This is because many witnesses who appeared in the Constitutional Court refused to testify, prompting backlash from President Yoon's side, which opposed adopting their itnerrigation re cords as evidence.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

A key issue in the impeachment trial is the order to arrest members of the National Assembly.

Former Commander Jin-woo Lee of the Capital Defense Command refused to testify.

[Jin-woo Lee/Former Commander of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 4/5th hearing: "I will not answer."]

However, the statements from investigative agencies were different.

He stated that on the day of the martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, "If four people go in, can't we pull one out?" and that he understood the target to be a member of the National Assembly.

Former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung also had a similar response.

[Yeo In-hyung/Former Counterintelligence Commander/Feb. 4/5th hearing: "I will contest that part accurately in the criminal trial."]

However, in the investigative agency, he acknowledged that on the day of the martial law, he heard from former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun about the list of 14 targets for arrest and that he read those names to his subordinates and instructed their arrest.

Cho Ji-ho, the Chief of Police, who avoided answering in the Constitutional Court.

[Cho Ji-ho/Chief of Police: "It is included in the relevant charges..."]

However, he stated at the prosecution that he heard from former Commander Yoo about a list of 16 people to arrest, and that President Yoon called six times saying, "Arrest all the members of the National Assembly."

Regarding the adoption of the statements from key witnesses as evidence, President Yoon's side argued that if the statements are denied in court, they cannot be used as evidence, citing a provision of the Criminal Procedure Act.

However, the Constitutional Court stated, "Constitutional trials and criminal trials are different," and accepted the statements from the prosecution and police as evidence.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.