Wildfire trauma lingers

The psychological shock and anxiety experienced by residents affected by the wildfire is also a problem.



A significant number of disaster victims have been identified as high-risk groups in psychological counseling.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.



[Report]



The entire village, home to about 20 households, has been turned into a wasteland due to the forest fire.



One resident, who escaped through the flames with his sick wife, barely saved his life.



However, he lost everything: the home he lived in for a lifetime, his fields, and the livestock he raised.



He has been unable to sleep for several nights due to overwhelming anxiety and despair.



[Seo Kyung-hwan/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "Even if I try not to think about it, it comes to mind automatically, so there’s no way to avoid it. It feels like my head is shattering. So I hardly sleep at all. I don’t even know how many days it’s been like this..."]



Professional counselors have begun psychological counseling for disaster victims suffering from the effects of the forest fire.



["Your stress level is around 7 out of 10, which can be considered high for the general population."]



Since the forest fire, more than 2,300 residents in Gyeongbuk Province have received psychological counseling.



As a result of the counseling, over 150 disaster victims have been classified as 'caution' or 'high-risk'.



There is a high risk of disruption to daily life due to mental stress, which could lead to panic disorders.



[Kim Eun-mi/Director of Gyeongsangbuk-do Mental Health Welfare Center: "When they leave the shelter and see that their homes are gone, I think the shock will be even greater."]



Experts say that because there is a significant risk of trauma from large-scale disasters, appropriate psychological treatment and support must be provided to the victims.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



