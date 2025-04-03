News 9

Rising calls for sinkhole map

[Anchor]

Citizens are anxious about whether the ground they are standing on is safe.

There are growing demands for the release of the ground subsidence risk map.

Next, we have reporter Go Ah-reum.

[Report]

Mr. Park lost his life after unexpectedly falling into a sinkhole.

At the time, Mr. Park was just doing his job as a delivery worker.

[“Release it! Release it!”]

For delivery workers who spend most of their day on the road, Mr. Park's story feels very close to home.

They are particularly angry that the Seoul city government failed to inform the public despite knowing the risks at the accident site.

[Koo Kyo-hyun/Regional Head of the Public Transport Workers' Union's Rider Union: “Who can imagine that the road they are running on could suddenly collapse beneath them?”]

In the past three years, there have been 59 cases of ground subsidence in Seoul, which means it occurs more than once a month.

With the ongoing aging of water supply and sewage pipes, along with the underground construction of various roads and additional subway lines, the possibility of larger-scale accidents cannot be ruled out.

This is why information sharing and proactive responses are crucial.

[Kim Ye-chan/Activist at the Information Disclosure Center: “Because information is not disclosed, we have no choice but to live with the anxiety of not knowing when a sinkhole accident might occur.”]

There are also suggestions that releasing safety maps could ultimately lead to accident prevention.

[Park Chang-geun/Professor of Civil Engineering at Catholic Kwandong University: “Even in Japan, they create flood risk maps and put up signs to warn people. Not disclosing information due to property values or complaints is a classic example of opaque administration.”]

Civic groups have decided to file a request for information regarding the 'ground subsidence safety map.'

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

