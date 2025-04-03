동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The trend of elderly people wanting to spend their final days at home is increasing even in Japan, where the aging population is growing faster.



In Japan, the home care and visiting nursing systems are well established, allowing elderly individuals to live at home without significant inconvenience.



Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.



[Report]



A doctor and a nurse visited the home of an elderly woman in her 80s suffering from heart failure.



["Let me listen to your heart with the stethoscope. The sounds are fine."]



This woman is receiving home medical care because she does not want to leave her home or go to a nursing hospital, and she is very satisfied with the service.



["Whenever I'm in pain and call, they come right away."]



In Japan, statistics show that even if their health deteriorates, half of the elderly still want to stay at home.



The difference from Korea is that Japan has established 'visiting medical care,' where medical staff regularly visit patients to check their condition, and 'home visits,' which respond to requests as they come in.



This year, the first baby boom generation born right after World War II will all be over 75 years old, leading to increased investment in home medical care and support for the elderly.



[Tashiro Kazumi/Director of a home medical care clinic: "The reason I thought about starting home medical care was to look ahead to after 2025. I believed that responsible home medical care is necessary due to the increase in demand for nursing and medical services."]



The number of patients receiving home medical care in Japan has significantly increased, averaging 79,000 per day.



It is projected to rise to over 98,000 by 2040.



Home medical care is becoming a good option for patients who want to receive treatment and care in the comfort of their own homes.



However, the increasing burden on the emergency transport system is noted as an area that needs improvement.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



