News 9

Home medical care in Japan

입력 2025.04.03 (02:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The trend of elderly people wanting to spend their final days at home is increasing even in Japan, where the aging population is growing faster.

In Japan, the home care and visiting nursing systems are well established, allowing elderly individuals to live at home without significant inconvenience.

Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

A doctor and a nurse visited the home of an elderly woman in her 80s suffering from heart failure.

["Let me listen to your heart with the stethoscope. The sounds are fine."]

This woman is receiving home medical care because she does not want to leave her home or go to a nursing hospital, and she is very satisfied with the service.

["Whenever I'm in pain and call, they come right away."]

In Japan, statistics show that even if their health deteriorates, half of the elderly still want to stay at home.

The difference from Korea is that Japan has established 'visiting medical care,' where medical staff regularly visit patients to check their condition, and 'home visits,' which respond to requests as they come in.

This year, the first baby boom generation born right after World War II will all be over 75 years old, leading to increased investment in home medical care and support for the elderly.

[Tashiro Kazumi/Director of a home medical care clinic: "The reason I thought about starting home medical care was to look ahead to after 2025. I believed that responsible home medical care is necessary due to the increase in demand for nursing and medical services."]

The number of patients receiving home medical care in Japan has significantly increased, averaging 79,000 per day.

It is projected to rise to over 98,000 by 2040.

Home medical care is becoming a good option for patients who want to receive treatment and care in the comfort of their own homes.

However, the increasing burden on the emergency transport system is noted as an area that needs improvement.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Home medical care in Japan
    • 입력 2025-04-03 02:55:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

The trend of elderly people wanting to spend their final days at home is increasing even in Japan, where the aging population is growing faster.

In Japan, the home care and visiting nursing systems are well established, allowing elderly individuals to live at home without significant inconvenience.

Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

A doctor and a nurse visited the home of an elderly woman in her 80s suffering from heart failure.

["Let me listen to your heart with the stethoscope. The sounds are fine."]

This woman is receiving home medical care because she does not want to leave her home or go to a nursing hospital, and she is very satisfied with the service.

["Whenever I'm in pain and call, they come right away."]

In Japan, statistics show that even if their health deteriorates, half of the elderly still want to stay at home.

The difference from Korea is that Japan has established 'visiting medical care,' where medical staff regularly visit patients to check their condition, and 'home visits,' which respond to requests as they come in.

This year, the first baby boom generation born right after World War II will all be over 75 years old, leading to increased investment in home medical care and support for the elderly.

[Tashiro Kazumi/Director of a home medical care clinic: "The reason I thought about starting home medical care was to look ahead to after 2025. I believed that responsible home medical care is necessary due to the increase in demand for nursing and medical services."]

The number of patients receiving home medical care in Japan has significantly increased, averaging 79,000 per day.

It is projected to rise to over 98,000 by 2040.

Home medical care is becoming a good option for patients who want to receive treatment and care in the comfort of their own homes.

However, the increasing burden on the emergency transport system is noted as an area that needs improvement.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.