News 9

By-election vote counting

입력 2025.04.03 (02:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 2), by-elections are being held in 23 locations across the country to elect education superintendents and local government heads.

We will connect to the scene where the vote counting for the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election is currently underway.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk, the counting has started, right?

How was the voting conducted today?

[Reporter]

Yes, voting was completed by 8 PM.

Ballot boxes have been arriving at the counting center behind me, and the counting is currently in full swing.

Voting took place from 6 AM to 8 PM at 1,468 polling stations nationwide.

In addition to the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election, elections were also held for local government heads in Asan City, Chungnam; Damyang County, Jeonnam; Gimcheon City, Gyeongbuk; and Geoje City, Gyeongnam, as well as for the Busan Education Superintendent, 8 regional council members, and 9 local council members.

The provisional voter turnout for this by-election has been recorded at 26.27%, which includes the early voting rate of 7.94%.

[Anchor]

When do you expect the results of the winners to be announced?

[Reporter]

Well, the outlines of the winners are expected to be announced as early as around 11 PM to midnight tonight.

This election is referred to as a 'mini by-election' since there are no elections for members of the National Assembly or regional heads.

Additionally, the situation with wildfires in the Yeongnam region and the impeachment political climate have contributed to a relatively lower level of interest.

The campaign schedules for the leadership of both parties have also been minimized, leading to a quieter election.

However, since this is the first nationwide election held after the impeachment political climate, it may provide some insight into the flow of public sentiment.

This has been KBS News' Kim Min-hyuk reporting from the counting center for the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • By-election vote counting
    • 입력 2025-04-03 02:55:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 2), by-elections are being held in 23 locations across the country to elect education superintendents and local government heads.

We will connect to the scene where the vote counting for the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election is currently underway.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk, the counting has started, right?

How was the voting conducted today?

[Reporter]

Yes, voting was completed by 8 PM.

Ballot boxes have been arriving at the counting center behind me, and the counting is currently in full swing.

Voting took place from 6 AM to 8 PM at 1,468 polling stations nationwide.

In addition to the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election, elections were also held for local government heads in Asan City, Chungnam; Damyang County, Jeonnam; Gimcheon City, Gyeongbuk; and Geoje City, Gyeongnam, as well as for the Busan Education Superintendent, 8 regional council members, and 9 local council members.

The provisional voter turnout for this by-election has been recorded at 26.27%, which includes the early voting rate of 7.94%.

[Anchor]

When do you expect the results of the winners to be announced?

[Reporter]

Well, the outlines of the winners are expected to be announced as early as around 11 PM to midnight tonight.

This election is referred to as a 'mini by-election' since there are no elections for members of the National Assembly or regional heads.

Additionally, the situation with wildfires in the Yeongnam region and the impeachment political climate have contributed to a relatively lower level of interest.

The campaign schedules for the leadership of both parties have also been minimized, leading to a quieter election.

However, since this is the first nationwide election held after the impeachment political climate, it may provide some insight into the flow of public sentiment.

This has been KBS News' Kim Min-hyuk reporting from the counting center for the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.