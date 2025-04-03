By-election vote counting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 2), by-elections are being held in 23 locations across the country to elect education superintendents and local government heads.



We will connect to the scene where the vote counting for the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election is currently underway.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk, the counting has started, right?



How was the voting conducted today?



[Reporter]



Yes, voting was completed by 8 PM.



Ballot boxes have been arriving at the counting center behind me, and the counting is currently in full swing.



Voting took place from 6 AM to 8 PM at 1,468 polling stations nationwide.



In addition to the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election, elections were also held for local government heads in Asan City, Chungnam; Damyang County, Jeonnam; Gimcheon City, Gyeongbuk; and Geoje City, Gyeongnam, as well as for the Busan Education Superintendent, 8 regional council members, and 9 local council members.



The provisional voter turnout for this by-election has been recorded at 26.27%, which includes the early voting rate of 7.94%.



[Anchor]



When do you expect the results of the winners to be announced?



[Reporter]



Well, the outlines of the winners are expected to be announced as early as around 11 PM to midnight tonight.



This election is referred to as a 'mini by-election' since there are no elections for members of the National Assembly or regional heads.



Additionally, the situation with wildfires in the Yeongnam region and the impeachment political climate have contributed to a relatively lower level of interest.



The campaign schedules for the leadership of both parties have also been minimized, leading to a quieter election.



However, since this is the first nationwide election held after the impeachment political climate, it may provide some insight into the flow of public sentiment.



This has been KBS News' Kim Min-hyuk reporting from the counting center for the Seoul Guro District Mayor by-election.



