Chinese watches masked as domestic

[Anchor]



A famous jewelry and accessory company is facing trial for allegedly selling Chinese-made watches as domestic products.



It is reported that they erased the label indicating the origin with acetone and then re-exported the watches.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.



[Report]



This is a store of a well-known jewelry brand in the country.



Various types of wristwatches are on display.



[Sales Staff/Voice Altered: "The power unit is called the movement, and that is Swiss-made... the rest is all domestic."]



However, this company has recently been indicted for allegedly misrepresenting the origin of the watches it sold.



The company is accused of importing finished watches from China at a low price and falsely labeling them as domestic products before re-exporting them to countries like Iran and Turkey.



They disguised the origin label on the finished products by erasing it with acetone.



Over the past six years, more than 120,000 watches have been sold this way since September 2017.



Additionally, they are also accused of falsely claiming to have produced over 7,500 wristwatches from another company and supplying them to the Public Procurement Service in January of last year.



The prosecution has indicted five individuals, including the CEO of JESTINA, for violations of the Foreign Trade Act without detention, while five executives, including Chairman Kim Gi-moon of JESTINA, have been subject to summary indictment.



JESTINA stated that all Romanson watches that had issues with origin labeling have been improved and clarified that the related products are limited to some Romanson brand watches and are unrelated to products produced under the JESTINA brand.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



