FSS head withdraws resignation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Bok-hyun, the head of the Financial Supervisory Service, has withdrawn his resignation.



This was in response to the government's exercise of veto power regarding the amendment to the Commercial Act, and there were even calls within the ruling party for him to "pack his bags" due to his divergent actions from the government's and ruling party's stance.



Reporter Song Soo-jin has the story.



[Report]



Director Lee Bok-hyun revealed the circumstances surrounding his resignation on air.



He expressed his intention to resign to the Financial Services Commission chairman, who has the authority to recommend appointments, and said he decided to hold off on it after strong persuasion.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of Financial Supervisory Service/Today/CBS 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(The Deputy Prime Minister) and the Governor of the Bank of Korea called me, saying that the market situation is very difficult right now and we shouldn't act rashly."]



The resignation incident dates back to last month.



It was at a time when the Democratic Party's amendment to the Commercial Act was being voted on and the People Power Party's veto was being discussed.



"I oppose the veto with my position on the line."



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 13: "Regarding the exercise of the right to request a re-vote, I think I should rather oppose it with my position on the line."]



The Ministry of Justice is the supervising agency for the Commercial Act.



Although there was controversy over 'overstepping authority', Director Lee requested a public debate with the business community.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 19: "I will propose a public open debate to the Federation of Korean Industries."]



He even mentioned the possibility of shocks to the foreign exchange market.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 26/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "If there is significant news that negatively impacts the capital market, it will shake not only the stock market but also the foreign exchange market."]



He stated that his final decision would be made after the impeachment ruling.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of Financial Supervisory Service: "I cannot ignore the situation regarding whether the President will come or not on April 4th."]



Due to his repeated actions that diverged from the government's and ruling party's stance, there were harsh reactions from the ruling party.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The head of the Financial Supervisory Service daring to mention the President... packing his bags and leaving the office is the proper attitude for a public figure."]



Director Lee Bok-hyun's term lasts until June 5.



This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!