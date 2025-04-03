News 9

Heungkuk Life wins again

2025.04.03

[Anchor]

In the second match of the women's professional volleyball championship, the over-the-net violation caught by video review at the end of the first set seemed to determine the outcome of the match.

However, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, which had given the momentum to Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks, achieved a dramatic comeback victory after a close fifth set, leaving them just one win away from the championship.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

At the end of the first set, Heungkuk Life's Jung Yoon-joo successfully pushed the ball, and the intense match seemed to be heading to a deuce.

However, head coach Ko Hee-jin of Jung Kwan Jang immediately requested a video review.

The reason was that Heungkuk Life's setter Lee Go-eun committed an over-the-net violation by having her hand or arm cross over to the opponent's side.

["The review confirmed that Heungkuk Life committed an over-the-net violation."]

Lee Go-eun had a puzzled expression at the result of the video review, and coach Abbondanza could not hide his excitement.

[Lee Sook-ja/KBS Volleyball Commentator: "Lee Go-eun played normally, but the referees judged that her hand crossed over even slightly."]

If Jung Kwan Jang's point was recognized, Heungkuk Life would lose the first set, and Kim Yeon-koung strongly protested to the referee.

[Referee: "Even so, if the hand crosses over, even a little, that is an over-the-net violation."]

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "(If that's) an over-the-net violation, then we can't do anything. My hand didn't cross over...."]

Heungkuk Life requested another video review regarding Jung Kwan Jang's net touch, but the result did not change, and Jung Kwan Jang ultimately took the first set.

Having lost the momentum, Heungkuk Life faced a crisis of defeat but turned the game around with Kim Yeon-koung leading the charge after her protests boosted team morale.

With Kim Yeon-koung's fighting spirit in the last dance, Heungkuk Life achieved a dramatic comeback victory and is now just one win away from the championship.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

