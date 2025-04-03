KLPGA Tour opens tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The domestic women's golf season will officially kick off tomorrow.



Defending champion Hwang Yu-min and legend Shin Ji-ae have signaled a fierce competition for the title right from the domestic opening event.



This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



With a delightful victory on the LPGA Tour, the spring vibes have arrived for Korean women's golf.



The Korean women's golf tour, having awakened from its winter slumber, is set to embark on a full-fledged race starting with the domestic opening event.



The biggest focus at the opening event, which is filled with the scent of spring, is on the defending champion Hwang Yu-min, who is in her third year.



Known for her tremendous long drives and aggressive playing style, she is referred to as the commander of the field.



She has risen to prominence this season, ranking first in the power rankings, which assess performance data on the KLPGA Tour.



[Hwang Yu-min: "This year, I really want to become the winning champion."]



Legend Shin Ji-ae, who has achieved a total of 65 victories including 20 on the KLPGA Tour, is returning to meet domestic fans after a year and has promised a fierce competition for the title with her juniors.



[Shin Ji-ae: "I believe that if I fully immerse myself, good results will naturally follow."]



Last year's co-winning champions Park Hyun-kyung, Bae So-hyun, and Park Ji-young are also on the hunt for their first victory of the season.



The KLPGA Tour, which has promised a heated battle between the new and the old from the domestic opening event, will officially kick off its season tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



