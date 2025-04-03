[News Today] 25% reciprocal tariffs on Korea
[LEAD]
U.S. tariffs! Today marks a significant shake-up in global trade dynamics. The White House has officially imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on imports from South Korea. This rate is notably higher compared to those levied on the European Union and Japan.
[REPORT]
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs will go into effect immediately, calling the day Liberation Day.
He said trade deficits are no longer merely an economic problem but a national emergency.
Donald Trump / U.S. President
In short chronic trade deficits are no longer merely an economic problem they are a national emergency that threatens our security and our very way of life.
The U.S. is imposing a baseline 10% reciprocal tariff but higher tariffs are slapped on so-called worst offenders.
A 25% tariff has been imposed on South Korea.
China has received 34%, the European Union 20 and Japan 24%.
South Korea and the U.S. share a free trade agreement which lifts any tariffs in reality and so the U.S. is believed to have come up with the reciprocal tariff rate based on Seoul's nontariff barriers.
Trump in fact has slammed Korea several times citing its nontariff barriers.
Donald Trump / U.S. President
Non monetary restrictions imposed by South Korea, Japan, and very many other nations as a result of these colossal trade barriers. 81% of the cars in South Korea are made in South Korea.
The baseline rate will take effect from Saturday and country-specific tariffs from next Wednesday.
However goods such as steel, aluminum and autos subject to other existing tariffs are spared from the reciprocal tariffs.
The White House said this same principle applies to copper, medicine, semiconductors and timber, items that have or are scheduled to see separate tariffs.
Kim Ji-sook / Correspondent in Washington
As Pres. Trump hinted at negotiations post tariff announcement, some pundits say the high rates serve as a starting point for negotiations down the road.
This means the announced rates are the upper limit that could go down depending on negotiations that take place.
[Anchor]
Confusion is brewing as the U.S. administrative order states a 26% reciprocal tariff on imports from South Korea.
This differs from the official announcement of 25%.
We'll bring you further updates on this matter.
