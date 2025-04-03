[News Today] Han orders emergency tariff measures ​

Acting President Han Duck-soo has ordered the government to quickly devise emergency measures supporting industries and businesses that will be affected by the U.S.' reciprocal tariffs.



While chairing an emergency task force meeting on economy and security Thursday morning, Han gave the instruction, saying that the situation is grim with a global tariff war looming as a reality.



He ordered the trade ministry to closely analyze the details and expected impacts of the U.S.' reciprocal tariffs in cooperation with domestic businesses.



The acting president asked related government agencies to actively engage and negotiate with Washington to minimize fallout from the sweeping, higher tariffs.











