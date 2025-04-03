[News Today] D-1, Justices finalize decision

With just one day remaining until the impeachment verdict for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Constitutional Court is deep in its final stages. All eyes are on the details as the nation awaits on their decisions.



The Constitutional Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Friday.



The justices continued to convene yesterday while outside access to the courthouse was restricted.



At Tuesday's council, the justices had announced the day their ruling will be delivered. They're known to have already agreed on the verdict through deliberation.



They will likely fine-tune the final statement in the remaining days.



The justices will take a final look at the draft written up by the Constitutional Court's researchers and make the final edits.



Given the gravity of the presidential impeachment case, the justices are said to be reviewing the verdict statement carefully.



They are also likely to discuss how much of the minority opinion will be included in the statement.



The decision is finalized when all eight of the justices sign the document. The justices are likely to convene until Friday to add final touches.



In the case of former President Roh Moo-hyun, three rounds of justices council were held after the sentencing day was announced while two meetings took place for former President Park Geun-hye's case.



The justices are likely to review the final statement and confirm it late this afternoon.