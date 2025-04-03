[News Today] Yoon not to attend impeachment ruling
President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend a Constitutional Court session scheduled to take place on Friday to deliver a verdict on his impeachment.
His defense counsel said Thursday that the decision was made in consideration of public order and security for the president, as congestion is expected.
