[News Today] Yoon not to attend impeachment ruling

입력 2025-04-03 16:00:25 수정 2025-04-03 16:01:20 News Today





President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend a Constitutional Court session scheduled to take place on Friday to deliver a verdict on his impeachment.



His defense counsel said Thursday that the decision was made in consideration of public order and security for the president, as congestion is expected.