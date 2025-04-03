News Today

[News Today] Victims lack fire insurance

[LEAD]
In the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in the Yeongnam region, more than 4,000 homes have been turned to ashes. However, very few of these victims had fire insurance, leaving the challenge of rebuilding their homes even more daunting for many.

[REPORT]
Wildfires swept through this rural town.

Homes are only left with their skeletal structure.

Tiled roof homes and warehouses have all collapsed. Even household utensils are no longer recognizable.

The residents who lost their life long abodes are devastated.

Son Gi-tae / Uiseong-gun resident
Farmers are destitute. Insurance is beyond us. Insurance only came to mind because of this disaster.

Of the 28 burnt homes in this town reduced to ashes, only three have fire insurance.

Unlike cities, in farming towns with high rates of disaster insurance for crops, it's rare to have a fire insurance plan.

Displaced people have nowhere to turn to but government support funds for rebuilding their lost homes.

But the aid adds up to a maximum 36 million won or some 24,500 dollars for homes that are completely destroyed and around 18 million won for partially destroyed homes.

It's far from enough to build a new house from scratch.

Ryu Si-guk / Uiseong-gun resident
Let's say a new house needs at least KRW 100 mn. Not many of us have children that are loaded enough to give us that amount.

Some 4,000 homes are believed to have been burnt nationwide in the latest large scale wildfires.

