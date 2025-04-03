News Today

[News Today] “Med class participation rate low”

입력 2025.04.03 (16:00) 수정 2025.04.03 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Students across all 40 national medical colleges have started their registration processes, with a notable return rate reaching 97%. Despite these numbers, the Korean Medical Student Association is citing a stark contrast, saying actual class attendance rates hover around a mere 3%. Many classrooms continue to sit empty.

[REPORT]
All of the students of this medical college in Seoul are known to have registered for class.

But classrooms and hallways still remain quiet.

This indicates that students are still not showing up for class.

Medical student / (VOICE MODIFIED)
(Are you taking classes?) No, I don't know much because I'm enlisting in the military.

According to the Ministry of Education's report on medical students who have returned at forty medical colleges, their return rate stands at nearly 97%.

Inje University medical students with the lowest return rate of 24% have agreed to return after the ministry's nationwide stats were announced.

It's now confirmed that all forty medical schools will see most of their students returning to school.

But it's still too early to be optimistic.

The Korean Medical Student Association, a group advocating medical students, conducted its own survey on fifteen medical schools and found that the actual class enrollment rate was just 3.8%, countering to the government's report.

Lee Sun-woo / Korean Medical Student Association
They've registered because they were pressured to do so with interviews and text messages. They're still concerned and disappointed about the medical policy.

The group claimed that 'registering for class' on paper and actual 'participation' are different and that its members have agreed to keep fighting.

The Ministry of Education argued that the KMSA's survey was the one that could have pressured the students and projected that the class participation rate will rise over time.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Med class participation rate low”
    • 입력 2025-04-03 16:00:33
    • 수정2025-04-03 16:01:36
    News Today

[LEAD]
Students across all 40 national medical colleges have started their registration processes, with a notable return rate reaching 97%. Despite these numbers, the Korean Medical Student Association is citing a stark contrast, saying actual class attendance rates hover around a mere 3%. Many classrooms continue to sit empty.

[REPORT]
All of the students of this medical college in Seoul are known to have registered for class.

But classrooms and hallways still remain quiet.

This indicates that students are still not showing up for class.

Medical student / (VOICE MODIFIED)
(Are you taking classes?) No, I don't know much because I'm enlisting in the military.

According to the Ministry of Education's report on medical students who have returned at forty medical colleges, their return rate stands at nearly 97%.

Inje University medical students with the lowest return rate of 24% have agreed to return after the ministry's nationwide stats were announced.

It's now confirmed that all forty medical schools will see most of their students returning to school.

But it's still too early to be optimistic.

The Korean Medical Student Association, a group advocating medical students, conducted its own survey on fifteen medical schools and found that the actual class enrollment rate was just 3.8%, countering to the government's report.

Lee Sun-woo / Korean Medical Student Association
They've registered because they were pressured to do so with interviews and text messages. They're still concerned and disappointed about the medical policy.

The group claimed that 'registering for class' on paper and actual 'participation' are different and that its members have agreed to keep fighting.

The Ministry of Education argued that the KMSA's survey was the one that could have pressured the students and projected that the class participation rate will rise over time.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한덕수 대행 “자동차 산업 긴급지원대책 <br>다음주 발표”

[속보] 한덕수 대행 “자동차 산업 긴급지원대책 다음주 발표”
트럼프, 한국에 25% 상호 관세 ‘폭탄’…“철강·자동차·반도체는 적용 안 돼”

트럼프, 한국에 25% 상호 관세 ‘폭탄’…“철강·자동차·반도체는 적용 안 돼”
윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판 내일 선고…대통령은 불출석

윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판 내일 선고…대통령은 불출석
코스피 ‘관세 여파’ 2,480대로 하락…환율은 소폭 상승

코스피 ‘관세 여파’ 2,480대로 하락…환율은 소폭 상승
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.