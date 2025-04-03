[News Today] “Med class participation rate low”

[LEAD]

Students across all 40 national medical colleges have started their registration processes, with a notable return rate reaching 97%. Despite these numbers, the Korean Medical Student Association is citing a stark contrast, saying actual class attendance rates hover around a mere 3%. Many classrooms continue to sit empty.



[REPORT]

All of the students of this medical college in Seoul are known to have registered for class.



But classrooms and hallways still remain quiet.



This indicates that students are still not showing up for class.



Medical student / (VOICE MODIFIED)

(Are you taking classes?) No, I don't know much because I'm enlisting in the military.



According to the Ministry of Education's report on medical students who have returned at forty medical colleges, their return rate stands at nearly 97%.



Inje University medical students with the lowest return rate of 24% have agreed to return after the ministry's nationwide stats were announced.



It's now confirmed that all forty medical schools will see most of their students returning to school.



But it's still too early to be optimistic.



The Korean Medical Student Association, a group advocating medical students, conducted its own survey on fifteen medical schools and found that the actual class enrollment rate was just 3.8%, countering to the government's report.



Lee Sun-woo / Korean Medical Student Association

They've registered because they were pressured to do so with interviews and text messages. They're still concerned and disappointed about the medical policy.



The group claimed that 'registering for class' on paper and actual 'participation' are different and that its members have agreed to keep fighting.



The Ministry of Education argued that the KMSA's survey was the one that could have pressured the students and projected that the class participation rate will rise over time.