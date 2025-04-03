News Today

[News Today] No public access to sinkhole map

입력 2025.04.03 (16:00) 수정 2025.04.03 (16:01)

[LEAD]
We recently reported about a sinkhole that struck a road in Seoul's Gangdong District. This area had already been marked as hazardous by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Despite having a map that identifies such risky zones, the city hasn't been disclosing it, saying that the map could affect local property values.

[REPORT]
A sinkhole occurred in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, last August.

The accident injured two people aboard the affected vehicle. In response, the Seoul city government hurriedly announced measures to prevent similar depressions of land.

One of them is to draw up a map assessing the risks of land subsidence across the city.

Jeong Seong-kook / Seoul city gov't official (Sept., 2024)
In addition to tighter management of construction sites, we will draw up a safety map on land subsidence.

Based on levels of potential risks, regions are divided into five categories.

Sites with aged waterworks or construction underway are categorized as dangerous.

Containing related information of the entirety of Seoul, the map was completed late last year. But the city decided not to make it public, leaving it unavailable for Seoul citizens.

It was later found that the site of last month's sinkhole occurring in Gangdong-gu District, Seoul, was one of the locations categorized as the most dangerous.

The city government says that the disclosure of the map could stoke excessive public concerns and affect housing prices in the regions with higher risks.

However, citizens voice different views.

Lee Chung-hee / Owner of gas station near sinkhole site
I didn't know about sinkhole risk levels. If knew, I would have taken more proactive action, like overseeing the construction, watching for unusual signs.

Despite the continuing occurrence of sinkholes, there are still no official ways for people to learn about the risks in advance.

