[News Today] 1-ton suspected cocaine seized

In a small port in Gangneung, Gangwondo Province, a foreign cargo ship has been found carrying about one ton of a substance suspected to be drugs. This find marks the largest drug seizure in national history, potentially enough to supply millions.



Coast Guard commandos search a vessel docked at port.



They tear off plastic wrappings and find white substance inside.



"The wrapping is so tight."



A simple drug test indicates a positive reaction to cocaine.



"Positive for cocaine!"



Large amounts of this substance were found on a 32-thousand ton Norwegian-flagged vessel.



When the ship came into port in the early morning, it declared not having any cargo, different from intel obtained by the Coast Guard.



Hong Deok-pyo / Coast Guard Donghae regional office

We received a tip-off from the FBI that a vessel carrying suspected narcotics was arriving in Korea.



The latest find is expected to weigh over one ton in total, found in around fifty 20-kilogram boxes.



If the substance is confirmed to be cocaine, the amount is enough to be consumed by several million people at one time.



It's known to be Korea's largest-ever drug bust.



The vessel in question departed from Mexico in early January and traveled through Ecuador, Panama and China before arriving in Korea.



Prof. Lee Yun-ho / Cyber University of Korea

Small ports lack detection devices, personnel and expertise, so smuggling attempts are less likely to be detected.



The Coast Guard and customs officials will question the 20 crew members on board to identify the source and distribution route of the substance.