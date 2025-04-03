D-1 Yoon’s impeachment ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Only fourteen hours remain until a historic ruling.



111 days after being impeached, President Yoon Suk Yeol will receive the verdict tomorrow (Apr. 4) at 11 AM.



First, let's go to the Constitutional Court.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun! I heard that the justices held deliberations today (Apr. 3).



Is the final work still ongoing right now?



[Reporter]



Today, the justices of the Constitutional Court left work earlier than usual.



However, the researchers are staying at the court to finalize some work.



The researchers' offices are mainly located on the fifth floor of the building.



You can see light seeping through the curtains of the fifth-floor office windows.



The justices held deliberations today as well.



It is reported that they refined the specific wording to be included in the judegment document and coordinated whether to include supplementary opinions until the afternoon.



The ruling is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 11 AM.



If the final decision document is not completed by today, revisions may still occur up until tomorrow morning, the day of the ruling.



[Anchor]



Yes, security within the Constitutional Court has also been strengthened ahead of tomorrow's ruling, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, not only outside the court but also inside, security has been significantly enhanced in preparation for tomorrow's ruling.



Currently, reporters must go through identity verification three times to enter the court.



On the day of the ruling tomorrow, each media outlet will be limited to three reporters, and personal information verification has been completed.



Only official vehicles for the justices will be allowed to enter the Constitutional Court building tomorrow.



Security checks will also be intensified for the 20 general audience members who will be coming, selected from about 4,800 applicants.



A court official explained that they have also prepared measures in case of unexpected situations inside the main courtroom.



This has been KBS News' Lee Ho-jun from the Constitutional Court.



