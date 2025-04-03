PPP urges for DP’s concession

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the People Power Party, anticipation is growing that the President will return tomorrow (Apr. 4) with the ruling.



If that happens, he has promised to push for constitutional amendments immediately.



They have repeatedly urged the opposition for a declaration to accept the result of the ruling.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



The People Power Party has repeatedly called for a fair ruling from the Constitutional Court.



They expressed renewed expectations for the dismissal of the presidential impeachment trial.



If President Yoon returns, he has promised to quickly initiate constitutional amendments to address the contradictions revealed during the martial law and impeachment situation.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "As the President has promised not to be bound by his term, we will do our best to gather the people's will and create a constitution that aligns with the spirit of the times."]



The People Power Party plans to convene a general meeting of lawmakers immediately after the Constitutional Court's ruling to discuss measures for stabilizing state affairs, including constitutional amendments.



They also urged the Democratic Party to declare their concession once again.



Regarding the statement by Representative Lee Jae-myung that there was a plan to massacre 10,000 citizens after the declaration of martial law, they stated it was clear falsehood and have taken legal action.



They criticized it as a malicious attempt to overturn the impeachment dismissal decision.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "We urge once again. The Democratic Party must immediately stop their lowly verbal outbursts that plot illegal acts and incite insurrection."]



Outside the Constitutional Court, the final round of public opinion warfare continued.



A relay protest that will continue until tomorrow morning involves the participation of about 50 lawmakers.



[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "I am confident that this will be an impeachment against the Democratic Party for having brought the state affairs to ruin and paralyzed governance."]



Meanwhile, in relation to the announcement of mutual tariffs by the Trump administration in the United States, the People Power Party has demanded that the opposition immediately withdraw the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, the economic chief.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!