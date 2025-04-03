News 9

President Yoon to watch from residence

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to watch the ruling from his residence tomorrow (Apr. 4), considering the issue of maintaining order.

The presidential office is preparing for both possibilities of the impeachment being upheld and dismissed as they await the ruling.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol remained at his residence today (Apr. 3) without making any special statements.

He is also expected to watch the ruling from his residence in Hannam-dong without attending the Constitutional Court tomorrow.

This is explained by his legal team as a consideration for maintaining order and security around the Constitutional Court.

If the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, President Yoon will immediately return to work at the Yongsan presidential office.

He is expected to hold meetings with his aides and cabinet members, and also convene a National Security Council meeting.

It is reported that a public address is also being considered, but details regarding its content and timing of the address have not been disclosed.

If the impeachment is upheld, there is also interest in what message President Yoon will deliver, including a declaration of acceptance.

The presidential office has reportedly completed preparations to respond to both the possibility of returning to duty and the impeachment being upheld.

Today, the presidential office did not issue any messages related to the ruling and continued with regular duties.

It is known that meetings were held under the direction of the Chief of Staff to discuss responses to U.S. tariffs.

Despite the calm atmosphere, there was a palpable tension, as it is difficult to predict the outcome of the ruling, leading to a cautious mood about expressing premature expectations.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

