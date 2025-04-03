Court's criteria for impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Over the previous two impeachment trials, the Constitutional Court has presented their criteria for deciding whether to impeach the president.



It involves whether there has been a violation of the Constitution and laws, and whether the severity of that violation is sufficient for impeachment.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The grounds for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol can be broadly categorized into five reasons.



They include the declaration of emergency martial law and the announcement of a proclamation, the blockade of the National Assembly, the takeover of the Election Commission, and attempts to arrest key figures such as politicians and judges.



Even if all of these actions constitute violations of the Constitution and laws, its grounds for "seriousness" must be met for an impeachment decision.



The Constitutional Court established this criterion in the 2004 impeachment trial of former President Roh Moo-hyun.



In particular, it stated that to deprive the president of the 'democratic legitimacy' granted by the people, the grounds for impeachment must also possess corresponding seriousness.



The two former presidents who faced impeachment trials previously had some grounds for impeachment recognized as violations of the Constitution and laws, but they received different judgments regarding whether those grounds were serious enough for impeachment.



In the current impeachment trial of President Yoon, the National Assembly emphasized that the declaration of emergency martial law is a serious legal violation in itself.



[Song Doo-hwan/National Assembly Representative/Feb. 25/11th Hearing: "The question is whether there can be a more serious constitutional or legal violation than what is at stake in this case, whether in the past or the future."]



On the other hand, President Yoon's side argued that the declaration of emergency martial law was merely for 'public appeal' and that there was no harm to citizens.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Feb. 25/11th Hearing: "It is not a martial law that oppresses the people with force, but a public appeal in the guise of martial law."]



The Constitutional Court justices will determine whether there are unconstitutional or illegal aspects among the grounds for impeachment and, if so, whether they are serious enough to warrant a ruling.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!