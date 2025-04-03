News 9

26% reciprocal tariffs for S. Korea

[Anchor]

President Trump has officially announced reciprocal tariffs against the world.

For Korean products, a 26% tariff will be imposed, which is higher than expected.

First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

President Trump announced the rates for reciprocal tariffs against the world, calling it 'America's Day of Liberation.'

He will impose a basic 10% tariff on all countries exporting to the U.S., and for those countries labeled as 'worst offenders' with trade deficits, additional tariffs will be applied on a country-by-country basis.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen any more."]

The reciprocal tariff on Korean products has been set at 26%.

As a matter of fact, since Korea imposes about a 50% tariff on U.S. products, the logic is that the U.S. will impose about half of that as reciprocal tariffs.

Trump particularly expressed dissatisfaction with non-tariff barriers.

He specifically mentioned Korean automobiles and rice, even claiming that sometimes allies can be worse than enemies.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Perhaps worst of all are the non-monetary restrictions imposed by South Korea, Japan, and very many other nations as a result of these colossal trade barriers ."]

The 25% tariff on automobiles, which is the top export item from Korea to the U.S., took effect today.

It is somewhat reassuring that additional reciprocal tariffs were not applied to products that already have tariffs imposed, such as automobiles, steel, and semiconductors.

Even before the announcement of reciprocal tariffs, the White House has emphasized that follow-up negotiations are possible.

It seems that serious negotiations are needed to persuade the U.S. by leveraging expanded investments in the U.S. and cooperation in the shipbuilding industry.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

공지·정정

