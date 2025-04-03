News 9

Tension peaks near Constitutional Court

2025.04.03

[Anchor]

The tension around the Constitutional Court is reaching its peak.

Today (4.3), the police issued a Level 2 emergency alert and strengthened security measures, and three hours later, at midnight, they will elevate it to the highest level.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo is at the Constitutional Court.

Jeong, the area around the Constitutional Court is in what you call a lockdown state right?

And there will be an overnight rally outside, correct?

[Report]

Yes, as you can see, barricades have been set up in front of the main gate of the Constitutional Court.

The police have surrounded the nearby area with bus barricades, creating a 150-meter "lockdown zone."

Only court staff and police officers are allowed in, leaving the area eerily quiet.

Starting at midnight tonight (4.4), the day of the verdict, police will issue a nationwide Gapho alert—its highest emergency level.

They will deploy 100% of available personnel, with over 14,000 officers assigned to ensure safety.

Today, they also conducted training to establish defensive lines in preparation for unexpected situations around the barricades, and a police special forces unit has been deployed within the court grounds to conduct bomb detection inspections.

For citizen safety, Seoul Subway Line 3 will bypass Anguk Station without stopping until tomorrow.

Additionally, 16 schools in Seoul will be closed tomorrow, and nearby businesses are reportedly recommending remote work.

Many shops around the Constitutional Court have decided to close early, likely considering the large-scale rally tomorrow.

[Lee Geun/Local Merchant: "They’ve blocked everything off, so we don’t expect any foot traffic tomorrow. We’ve decided not to open.”]

Protests for and against impeachment continued today.

Separate zones near Anguk Station were designated for groups demanding impeachment and those opposing it.

Both sides have announced plans to hold overnight rallies until the verdict is announced.

This has been Jeong Hae-joo reporting from in front of the Constitutional Court in Jongno-gu, Seoul for KBS News.

