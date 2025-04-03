Basis of U.S. tariff calculations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States claims that the 26% tariff rate imposed on S. Korea is actually a reduction.



They argue that Korea's tariff rate on U.S. goods is 50%, so what they are imposing is half of that.



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa looked into how this 50% tariff rate suddenly came about and the U.S. calculation method.



[Report]



President Trump states that the U.S. has only set reciprocal tariffs at half of what it has suffered.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They charge us, we charge them. We charge them less. So how can anybody be upset?"]



What is the tariff rate that Korea imposes on U.S. products?



According to our government, it is 0.79%.



They explain that tariffs have almost disappeared due to the Korea-U.S. FTA.



On the other hand, the U.S. has presented a rate of 50%.



The difference is 63 times, which is too large.



The calculation method disclosed by the U.S. government is as follows.



If the U.S. exports 50 to a specific country and imports 100, the U.S. deficit is 50.



Dividing this by the import amount of 100 gives 50%.



They consider this as the tariff rate of the counterpart country.



If we apply last year's Korea-U.S. trade volume to this...



The U.S. exported 66 billion dollars to Korea and imported 132 billion dollars.



Dividing this by 132 billion dollars gives 50%.



The logic underlying this formula is simple.



The U.S. views all deficits as due to tariffs, and aims to set reciprocal tariffs to make the deficit '0'.



[Kim Jong-deok/Director of Trade, Security and Economic Policy Institute: "Ultimately, 'exports minus imports' determines everything. To simply impose this as a tariff is fundamentally a method that is bound to be controversial...."]



A Ministry of Economy and Finance official stated that whether there is a deficit or surplus, it is naturally caused by differences in industrial structure and competitiveness, but they are attributing everything to tariffs.



Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok also discussed the appropriateness of the U.S. calculation method with heads of six research institutions, but has restrained from a public response.



This is KBS News Kim Jin-hwa.



