Basis of U.S. tariff calculations
입력 2025.04.03 (23:53)
[Anchor]
The United States claims that the 26% tariff rate imposed on S. Korea is actually a reduction.
They argue that Korea's tariff rate on U.S. goods is 50%, so what they are imposing is half of that.
Reporter Kim Jin-hwa looked into how this 50% tariff rate suddenly came about and the U.S. calculation method.
[Report]
President Trump states that the U.S. has only set reciprocal tariffs at half of what it has suffered.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They charge us, we charge them. We charge them less. So how can anybody be upset?"]
What is the tariff rate that Korea imposes on U.S. products?
According to our government, it is 0.79%.
They explain that tariffs have almost disappeared due to the Korea-U.S. FTA.
On the other hand, the U.S. has presented a rate of 50%.
The difference is 63 times, which is too large.
The calculation method disclosed by the U.S. government is as follows.
If the U.S. exports 50 to a specific country and imports 100, the U.S. deficit is 50.
Dividing this by the import amount of 100 gives 50%.
They consider this as the tariff rate of the counterpart country.
If we apply last year's Korea-U.S. trade volume to this...
The U.S. exported 66 billion dollars to Korea and imported 132 billion dollars.
Dividing this by 132 billion dollars gives 50%.
The logic underlying this formula is simple.
The U.S. views all deficits as due to tariffs, and aims to set reciprocal tariffs to make the deficit '0'.
[Kim Jong-deok/Director of Trade, Security and Economic Policy Institute: "Ultimately, 'exports minus imports' determines everything. To simply impose this as a tariff is fundamentally a method that is bound to be controversial...."]
A Ministry of Economy and Finance official stated that whether there is a deficit or surplus, it is naturally caused by differences in industrial structure and competitiveness, but they are attributing everything to tariffs.
Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok also discussed the appropriateness of the U.S. calculation method with heads of six research institutions, but has restrained from a public response.
This is KBS News Kim Jin-hwa.
입력 2025-04-03 23:53:06
김진화 기자
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.