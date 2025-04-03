News 9

Basis of U.S. tariff calculations

입력 2025.04.03 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States claims that the 26% tariff rate imposed on S. Korea is actually a reduction.

They argue that Korea's tariff rate on U.S. goods is 50%, so what they are imposing is half of that.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa looked into how this 50% tariff rate suddenly came about and the U.S. calculation method.

[Report]

President Trump states that the U.S. has only set reciprocal tariffs at half of what it has suffered.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They charge us, we charge them. We charge them less. So how can anybody be upset?"]

What is the tariff rate that Korea imposes on U.S. products?

According to our government, it is 0.79%.

They explain that tariffs have almost disappeared due to the Korea-U.S. FTA.

On the other hand, the U.S. has presented a rate of 50%.

The difference is 63 times, which is too large.

The calculation method disclosed by the U.S. government is as follows.

If the U.S. exports 50 to a specific country and imports 100, the U.S. deficit is 50.

Dividing this by the import amount of 100 gives 50%.

They consider this as the tariff rate of the counterpart country.

If we apply last year's Korea-U.S. trade volume to this...

The U.S. exported 66 billion dollars to Korea and imported 132 billion dollars.

Dividing this by 132 billion dollars gives 50%.

The logic underlying this formula is simple.

The U.S. views all deficits as due to tariffs, and aims to set reciprocal tariffs to make the deficit '0'.

[Kim Jong-deok/Director of Trade, Security and Economic Policy Institute: "Ultimately, 'exports minus imports' determines everything. To simply impose this as a tariff is fundamentally a method that is bound to be controversial...."]

A Ministry of Economy and Finance official stated that whether there is a deficit or surplus, it is naturally caused by differences in industrial structure and competitiveness, but they are attributing everything to tariffs.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok also discussed the appropriateness of the U.S. calculation method with heads of six research institutions, but has restrained from a public response.

This is KBS News Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Basis of U.S. tariff calculations
    • 입력 2025-04-03 23:53:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States claims that the 26% tariff rate imposed on S. Korea is actually a reduction.

They argue that Korea's tariff rate on U.S. goods is 50%, so what they are imposing is half of that.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa looked into how this 50% tariff rate suddenly came about and the U.S. calculation method.

[Report]

President Trump states that the U.S. has only set reciprocal tariffs at half of what it has suffered.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They charge us, we charge them. We charge them less. So how can anybody be upset?"]

What is the tariff rate that Korea imposes on U.S. products?

According to our government, it is 0.79%.

They explain that tariffs have almost disappeared due to the Korea-U.S. FTA.

On the other hand, the U.S. has presented a rate of 50%.

The difference is 63 times, which is too large.

The calculation method disclosed by the U.S. government is as follows.

If the U.S. exports 50 to a specific country and imports 100, the U.S. deficit is 50.

Dividing this by the import amount of 100 gives 50%.

They consider this as the tariff rate of the counterpart country.

If we apply last year's Korea-U.S. trade volume to this...

The U.S. exported 66 billion dollars to Korea and imported 132 billion dollars.

Dividing this by 132 billion dollars gives 50%.

The logic underlying this formula is simple.

The U.S. views all deficits as due to tariffs, and aims to set reciprocal tariffs to make the deficit '0'.

[Kim Jong-deok/Director of Trade, Security and Economic Policy Institute: "Ultimately, 'exports minus imports' determines everything. To simply impose this as a tariff is fundamentally a method that is bound to be controversial...."]

A Ministry of Economy and Finance official stated that whether there is a deficit or surplus, it is naturally caused by differences in industrial structure and competitiveness, but they are attributing everything to tariffs.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok also discussed the appropriateness of the U.S. calculation method with heads of six research institutions, but has restrained from a public response.

This is KBS News Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소
윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’

윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’
파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차

파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차
‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…

‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.