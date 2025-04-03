News 9

Impact of tariffs on auto, steel

[Anchor]

The item-specific tariffs on automobiles, set at 25%, have been implemented as scheduled today.

Although the reciprocal tariffs weren't added on top, the impact is still significant.

The same goes for steel products that are already subject to tariffs.

The entire region where these companies are located is feeling anxious.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

The Korea GM Bupyeong plant.

New cars waiting for export to the United States are lined up.

Starting today (Apr. 3), a 25% tariff will be imposed on these cars.

84% of last year's production was exported to the U.S., which means the new tariffs will be a serious blow to price competitiveness.

There are internal rumors of the factory shutting down.

[GM Bupyeong Plant Employee/Voice Altered: "For those in their mid-40s, losing a job makes it hard to find another one. It's frustrating that they can manipulate and shake up international affairs. Everyone is criticizing Trump."]

The anxiety is growing as there are no additional production plans in place.

[GM Bupyeong Plant Employee/Voice Altered: "New cars need to be introduced to the production line, but there has been no mention of that from the company. That makes it more unsettling. If there were new cars to be produced, the anxiety would be less, but now there’s nothing at all."]

Across the street are GM's suppliers.

Disruptions in automobile production will have a multiplied impact here.

[GM Supplier Representative/Voice Altered: "It's unsettling. If GM pulls out, there won't be any companies left here."]

Nearby, the Hyundai Steel Incheon plant.

Due to poor market conditions, some of the plant's operations have been halted for a month.

[Hyundai Steel Supplier Representative/Voice Altered: "Things started getting bad this year. Many people depend on Hyundai Steel for their livelihoods. With work decreasing, everyone is worried."]

With the 25% tariff on U.S. export volumes imposed since last month, there are concerns about losing export volumes to competing countries.

[Nearby Industrial Complex Representative/Voice Altered: "There will definitely be a significant difference in terms of pricing. Naturally, prices will rise. Local residents, businesses, and restaurant owners will all suffer tremendous impacts."]

The effects of the tariffs from the U.S. have already begun.

While we have avoided the burden of heavy reciprocal tariffs for now, the lack of room for negotiation on item-specific tariffs is a concern.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

