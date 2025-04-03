News 9

DP rallies for impeachment

입력 2025.04.03 (23:53)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has put all its efforts into urging the impeachment of the president, moving between the National Assembly and Gwanghwamun.

They asserted that there is more than enough evidence for impeachment and expressed confidence in the ruling.

This is reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Until the day before the impeachment verdict, Democratic Party leadership meetings continued at their tent office in Gwanghwamun.

They stated that they have no doubt that President Yoon will be impeached tomorrow (4.4) and trust the Constitutional Court.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The evidence proving impeachment is already more than sufficient. The conclusion according to the Constitution is impeachment, and the people's command is also impeachment."]

They also ramped up their efforts to sway public opinion.

They held one-person protests and press conferences, organized by lawmakers' seniority and standing committees.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: "The only way to save this country is through the impeachment ruling against President Yoon Suk Yeol..."]

They continued to hold rallies urging impeachment in solidarity with civic groups.

In the National Assembly, lawmakers focused on highlighting the legitimacy of President Yoon’s removal through urgent questioning during the plenary session.

At the Apr. 3 memorial ceremony, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung argued that the failure to condemn the incident led to martial law.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "'The 12.3 military coup plan' included plans to massacre between 5,000 and 10,000 citizens."]

He also announced that he would push again for the law to exclude the statute of limitations for state violence crimes, which Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok vetoed during his time as acting president.

The Democratic Party leadership plans to wait calmly for the results without scheduling any public events until the ruling tomorrow.

In response to the ruling party's repeated demands for acceptance of the impeachment trial, they countered that the intentions are questionable and urged them to accept the ruling as well.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

