Support measures for auto industry

[Anchor]



Our government held a series of meetings to discuss countermeasures regarding tariffs.



First, support measures will be drawn up for automobiles, the top export item to the U.S., which will be announced next week.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



The government could not hide its surprise at the unexpectedly high tariff rates.



Acting President Han Duck-soo convened government task force meetings on economic security twice today (Apr. 3) and expressed concerns.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "(The imposition of U.S. tariffs) could serve as a turning point in reshaping the global economic order, placing a significant burden on our export-driven economy."]



Emergency support measures will be prepared for the automobile industry, which is the number one export item to the U.S.



Specific details are expected to be announced next week.



The government also stated that it would quickly devise plans to support sectors vulnerable to the 'tariff bomb.'



Additionally, efforts are underway to send the head of the trade negotiations office to the U.S. for further negotiations.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "Based on the Korea-U.S. alliance and economic cooperation relationship, we will focus on seeking mutually beneficial solutions."]



Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized that the market fluctuations will be monitored 24/7 and that stabilization measures will be implemented if necessary.



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "If market volatility expands excessively, we will immediately implement all available market stabilization measures according to the response plan by situation."]



The government plans to reflect the budget for export company support measures in the supplementary budget of 10 trillion won that is currently being prepared.



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun expressed regret over the tariff measures but stated that he would closely consult with the U.S. and adjust the level of response.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



