Court to deliver Yoon's verdict

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at how the verdict will proceed tomorrow (4.4).



The ruling will be broadcast live in real time.



This is reporter Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



The verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol will be delivered at the Constitutional Court’s main courtroom.



As the time approaches, all 104 seats in the public gallery will be filled.



Both parties’ legal representatives, reporters, and 20 members of the public will be present to witness the ruling on-site.



At 11 a.m. sharp, the eight Constitutional Court justices will enter.



Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who sits in the center, will begin the verdict by reading the case number and other details.



He will first explain the case overview—how it reached the court—and determine whether the impeachment petition was filed in accordance with legal procedures, or whether it should be dismissed.



If the petition is deemed valid, the court will move on to the main judgment.



This includes judgments on the constitutionality and legality of the grounds for impeachment, whether the actions are serious enough to warrant removal, and the conclusion regarding President Yoon's impeachment, known as the 'order.'



Whether the order is read first or last is at the discretion of the justices.



Typically, when the justices reach a unanimous decision, the order is read last.



But if there are dissenting opinions or differences in detailed reasoning, the order tends to be read first.



So far, in all presidential impeachment trial cases, the order has been announced last; former President Roh Moo-hyun's order was read 25 minutes into the trial, while former President Park Geun-hye's was read 21 minutes in.



Upheld, dismissed, or rejected.



The conclusions that the Constitutional Court can include in the order are these three types.



The effect of the verdict takes place the moment Acting Chief Justice Moon reads the order.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



