Fire shatters produce farming

[Anchor]



This large forest fire has also taken away the livelihoods of farmers in the Gyeongbuk region.



The fire swept through mushroom-producing areas and major apple-producing regions, resulting in an estimated agricultural damage of around 90 billion won.



It is difficult to even gauge when recovery will be possible.



Kim Do-hoon reports.



[Report]



Yeongdeok-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, accounts for more than 20% of the national mushroom production.



Most of the mountainous areas where mushrooms were growing have turned to ashes due to the forest fire.



Not only have these decades-old large pine trees burned, but even young pine trees that were only about five years old have been destroyed.



For at least the next 30 to 40 years, mushrooms cannot be harvested from this mountain.



Two out of ten residents in Yeongdeok-gun work in fields related to mushroom harvesting, and many of them have lost their means of livelihood.



In particular, mushrooms grow naturally in the mountains and their production is inconsistent, so they are not included in the current disaster support criteria.



[Shin Doo-ki/Mushroom farmer: "Even now, I am still thinking about how to make a living. Losing my house is nothing."]



In the vast orchard, only burnt and charred apple trees remain.



It is hard to estimate how many years it will take to uproot the burnt trees and plant new saplings before harvesting fruit again.



Moreover, many farmers are elderly, making it uncertain whether they can recover after a long restoration period.



[Jeong Hee-ho/Fruit farmer: "It happened in an instant, so I’m wondering whether I should farm again or not... It’s not just a concern. This is our life, but we can’t see the future."]



The damage to crops and agricultural facilities in the Gyeongbuk region due to the forest fire is estimated to exceed 90 billion won.



The production base of key agricultural products in North Gyeongsang Province, such as mushrooms and apples, has collapsed, and there are further concerns about significant impacts on prices and inflation as well.



KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.



