Burden of rental helicopter costs

[Anchor]



As such, large wildfires cause irreversible damage, making it very important to control the flames early on.



The key to early firefighting is the helicopters operated by each local government, but local governments are expressing difficulties in their operations.



Why is that? Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has investigated.



[Report]



During the wildfire in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province last month, the first to respond to the firefighting efforts were the helicopter rented by Uiseong County.



[Uiseong County Office Official/Voice Altered: "Uiseong County's rental helicopters were indeed the first helicopter deployed to the scene."]



Generally, the 'golden time' for wildfire suppression is 30 minutes after the report is received.



It is a tight timeframe to deploy helicopters from the Forest Service that are stationed at only some of the bases.



For this reason, the key force for initial wildfire suppression inevitably becomes the helicopters of each local government.



Currently, there are a total of 77 helicopters rented from the private sector by local governments nationwide.



The problem is the cost.



Renting one helicopter costs several hundred million won annually, with some approaching 2 billion won, but there is no national funding support.



[Gyeonggi Province Local Government Official/Voice Altered: "(The rental) prices are too high. The prices have increased compared to last year, so we are not receiving bids at the prices we are offering. Right now, there is a shortage of helicopters, and so…"]



As a result, the initial response to wildfires varies depending on the financial situation of each local government.



Gangwon Province has the largest forest area in the country, but their number of rented helicopters are at half the level of those in Gyeonggi Province.



One rented helicopter must protect a forest area three times the size of Seoul.



Due to the cost burden, some local governments have either started joint rentals or completely halted operations.



[Ko Gi-yeon/President of the Korean Society of Forest Fire Science/Former Head of the Forest Aviation Headquarters: "In order to reduce damage through early suppression, it would be desirable for the financial authorities to provide a certain percentage of national funding support for local governments' helicopter rental projects."]



A proposed amendment to the Forest Disaster Prevention Act, which aims to support the rental helicopter costs with national funding, was introduced at the end of last month.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



