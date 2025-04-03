News 9

Calls for unity ahead of ruling

입력 2025.04.03 (23:53)

[Anchor]

Over the past four months, our society has experienced historical events such as emergency martial law and impeachment, leading to a level of division and conflict that is more serious than ever.

Elders in society have voiced that, with tomorrow's ruling, we must accept the outcome gracefully and move towards a path of integration.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

"Impeachment Ruling D-1"

[Kim Hyung-seok/Honorary Professor at Yonsei University: "It seems like things are healing little by little, but ultimately this is a political order that can only be resolved by the Constitutional Court."]

"We must accept the outcome"

[Sung Nak-in/Former President of Seoul National University: "It would be best if the President and the political leaders from both parties declared that they would humbly accept the outcome before the impeachment ruling."]

[Jeong Dae-cheol/President of the Parliamentarian’s Society: "(The President and the political parties) must accept the outcome themselves and encourage their members and the public to do the same."]

[Kim Hyung-seok/Honorary Professor at Yonsei University: "The most important thing is to become a nation of the rule of law. We proceed according to the laws we have made. Therefore, the law is important."]

"Physical resistance and opposition are absolutely unacceptable"

[Sung Nak-in/Former President of Seoul National University: "Whether it is the Constitutional Court or the courts, this is the last bastion for guaranteeing the freedoms and rights of the people anywhere in the world. The truly unfortunate incident in this process is the Western District Court incident."]

[Jeong Dae-cheol/President of the Parliamentarian’s Society: "To resist and oppose the decisions of the judiciary with physical actions, such as storming the court, is something that has rarely happened in our democratic country in the past."]

"We must strive for reconciliation, inclusion, understanding, and recognition"

[Jeong Dae-cheol/President of the Parliamentarian’s Society: "When the national opinion is severely divided, we must strive for understanding and recognition through reconciliation, inclusion, and forgiveness."]

[Kim Hyung-seok/Honorary Professor at Yonsei University: "Society seems to flow like a river. If we reject order, there will be no future. I hope everyone understands that."]

