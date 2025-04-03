Commemoration of Jeju 4.3 Victims

동영상 고정 취소

The 77th anniversary memorial ceremony for the victims of the Jeju 4·3 incident was held this morning at the Jeju 4·3 Peace Park.



Acting President Han Duck-soo stated in his memorial address that commemorating the victims and comforting the pain of the bereaved families is a fundamental duty of a free democratic nation, and that the government will continue to make its best efforts for complete restoration of honor and compensation.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik attended the memorial ceremony as the first sitting speaker, stating that confirming the missing persons, excavating remains, conducting retrials, and providing appropriate compensation are essential tasks, and that the National Assembly will stand with Jeju Island.



