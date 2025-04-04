News 9

S. Korea hit harder than rivals

[Anchor]

Trump's reciprocal tariffs apply to 185 countries worldwide, including South Korea.

The tariff rates vary significantly by country, with Japan, which competes with us in the U.S. market, facing an additional 24%, and the European Union facing 20% reciprocal tariffs.

This is lower than what South Korea faces.

There are also countries with higher tariff rates than ours.

They are the U.S.'s top priority targets.

China faces a 34% tariff, and Taiwan, where TSMC announced a 147 trillion won investment in the U.S., faces an additional 32%.

However, another issue for South Korea is the additional 46% tariff imposed on Vietnam, which our companies use as a production base for exports to the U.S.

Whether intended by the U.S. or not, South Korea is receiving higher tariffs and harsher treatment compared to other competing countries exporting to the U.S.

South Korea's export crisis is urgent, and reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The reciprocal tariffs announced by the U.S. are 26% for our country and 34% for China.

When the existing 20% tariff is added to the reciprocal tariff, China faces a maximum tariff of 54% on certain items.

However, the U.S. trade deficit with China is 4.5 times larger than its deficit with South Korea.

Considering this, there are evaluations that the reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea has been set relatively higher than for China.

[Ahn Deok-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "It was announced higher than expected, which raises various concerns in our industry..."]

Among the 20 countries that have free trade agreements (FTAs) with the U.S., South Korea has the highest reciprocal tariff rate.

The tariffs imposed on Southeast Asia, where our companies have major overseas production bases, are also burdensome.

The smartphone and home appliance industries, which have major production bases in Vietnam facing a 46% tariff, are in a situation where they need to redesign their cost-cutting and supply chain strategies.

[Seok Byeong-hoon/Professor of Economics at Ewha Womans University: "Vietnam has been used as a bypass export base for assembling final goods and exporting them to the U.S."]

Although automobile, the top export item to the U.S., is not subject to the additional reciprocal tariff, it is expected that the already imposed 25% tariff will lead to a decrease in exports by 9.2 trillion won.

[Kim Hyung-joo/Head of Economic Policy Division at LG Business Research: "It’s as if the U.S. is saying, 'Since we contribute to the global economy, you should pay an entry fee when coming into the U.S,' and has presented a price list."]

Additional item-specific tariffs are expected for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and others in the future.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

