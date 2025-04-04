Soldier bribed for military secrets

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Evidence has emerged that a Chinese organization attempted to extract confidential information from our military by approaching active-duty soldiers, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.



It has been confirmed that some information related to the Korea-U.S. joint exercises has been leaked, and both a Chinese national and an active-duty soldier have been arrested.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.



[Report]



The Korea-U.S. joint exercises took place from the 10th to the 11th of last month.



The two countries simulated top-secret operational plans based on potential scenarios and conducted various training exercises using advanced equipment.



However, military internal documents related to this were passed on to the Chinese, and one Chinese national and one active-duty soldier are under investigation for violating the Military Secrets Protection Act.



[Jeon Ha-kyu/Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson: "The Defense Security Command has identified the circumstances of military secret detection and collection involving the Chinese national and the related active-duty soldier and has initiated an investigation."]



Early last year, this Chinese national entered a public chat room sharing information about military life, disguised as a soldier, and approached active-duty soldiers, enticing them with money in exchange for military secrets.



It has been determined that a soldier serving at a unit in Yanggu, Gangwon Province, secretly brought in mobile phones and took multiple photos of the Korea-U.S. joint exercise materials posted on the military's internal network, which he then passed on to the Chinese national.



Subsequently, this Chinese national was arrested after entering Jeju Island on the 29th of last month to actually deliver money and goods.



The Defense Security Command is investigating whether the leaked information constitutes a military secret.



There are also indications that the organization to which this Chinese national belongs may be related to the Chinese military, but under current law, the espionage law only applies to North Korea and cannot be applied to other countries like China.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin reporting.



