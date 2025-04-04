Global markets shaken

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recent tariff measures, which exceeded expectations, have put countries around the world on high alert.



The financial markets are reacting immediately.



Like a boomerang, it seems that the United States cannot escape the impact either.



Let's go to New York.



Reporter Park Il-jung! We should see this tariff measure as stronger than expected, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, ahead of the announcement, the market sentiment was that a 10–15% tariff would be manageable.



But the actual rates were higher, and the list of targeted countries was broader.



Europe has immediately stated that it will seek retaliatory measures.



Though only if negotiations with the U.S. fail.



China has also announced that it will retaliate.



Stocks in Asia, including South Korea, have all fallen, and European stocks such as Euro Stoxx 50 are also trading lower.



[Anchor]



Nonetheless, there are significant concerns that this measure will also impact American companies and the U.S. economy, right?



[Reporter]



The U.S. stock market will open in about an hour.



Currently, it is in after-hours trading, and stocks are down about 3%.



In particular, Nike has fallen by more than 10%, and companies that manufacture products in China or Southeast Asia with an additional 30-40% tariff are experiencing significant declines.



If they raise prices, sales will drop, and if they don’t, profits will decrease.



For companies, either way, it’s a tough situation, and ultimately, they will have no choice but to reduce employment.



Of course, there will be negotiations with the counterpart countries, but the analysis is that the risk of stagflation is increasing as prices rise and the economy worsens.



[Anchor]



Despite this, there must be a reason why President Trump is pushing forward with the tariff policy, right?



[Reporter]



You can understand the reason by looking at the Michigan worker who appeared at the tariff announcement.



He praised President Trump, saying that a new factory will now be built in the town.



Trump has repeatedly stated that American taxpayers have been exploited.



He argues that unfair trade practices have weakened the U.S. by reducing manufacturing and jobs.



Therefore, the intention is to strengthen the economy by increasing domestic manufacturers and secure tax revenue, which would create a virtuous cycle of reducing domestic taxes.



While this may seem like a plausible long-term policy for the U.S., it signifies a shift towards protectionism, making global shocks inevitable.



This has been reported from New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!