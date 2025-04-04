Corporate loans for real estate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The maximum amount of loans one can take out to buy a house, even to the point of exhausting all resources, is called 'young-ggeul'.



However, the Bank of Korea has issued a warning that companies are also focusing on the real estate sector through this 'younggeul'.



There are concerns that value creation through technological innovation may be stifled.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



Seoul's Sewoon District 5 was once filled with electronic component companies.



This area is set to be redeveloped into a multi-use complex.



The plan was established in 2009.



A loan of 380 billion won was secured for the project.



However, the first dig has yet to break ground.



[Han Dae-sik/Sewoon District 5 Merchant: "It's been delayed and delayed. Since construction companies rely on financial institutions for funding, it's frustrating for the developers."]



The Bank of Korea diagnoses that not only large-scale construction projects but also other companies are increasingly tying up significant amounts of money in real estate-related loans.



Real estate-related loans total 2,681 trillion won.



Over the past five years, they have increased by an average of 7.8% annually.



This is more than three times the 2.3% growth of GDP during the same period.



The difference between whether a company uses loan funds for real estate or for production activities is significant.



For example, the Bank of Korea explains that if the funds are used for automobile production facilities, long-term value is created across product development and technological innovation, but if used for real estate construction, the employment generated during the construction period is all there is.



Even when looking at the productivity generated by the same capital, the real estate sector is far lower than that of electronic components, not to mention wholesale, retail, and the accommodation & food service industries.



[Choi Yong-hoon/Director of Financial Markets at the Bank of Korea: "When financial resources are concentrated in the real estate sector, the supply of credit to manufacturing and other sectors slows down. The value creation effect is diminished."]



Real estate loans are preferred by banks because they are secured by collateral.



Therefore, the Bank of Korea has suggested that measures be taken to provide incentives for banks to increase lending for production activities rather than real estate.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



