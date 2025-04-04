Hyundai Capital one win away

동영상 고정 취소

In the men's professional volleyball championship final, the regular season champion Hyundai Capital overcame a fierce challenge from Korean Air to secure their second consecutive victory, leaving them just one win away from the overall season champion title.



Leading the early attacks for Hyundai Capital was the league's top spiker, Heo Su-bong.



In the crucial third set, which was tied at 1-1, the veteran attacker Jeon Kwang-in's serve stood out.



Hyundai Capital fended off Korean Air's pursuit in the fourth set.



With a score of 24 to 23, Heo Su-bong's final powerful hit succeeded, resulting in a 3-1 victory.



If Hyundai Capital wins just one more match, they will achieve the combined championship of the regular season and the finals for the first time in 19 years.



