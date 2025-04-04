“Ballunteer” to air this weekend

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The futsal entertainment show 'Ballunteer' featuring legends of Korean football will be coming to viewers this weekend.



With Director Lee Young-pyo and commentator Lee Chan-won, Jeong Tae-se has joined the team to take on the dream of conquering the nation.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer Special Commentator: "The futsal entertainment show 'Ballunteer', where legends of Korean football play and donate, is back in regular programming thanks to the love of many. Thank you, viewers."]



[Jeong Dae-se/Ballunteer: "Pui pui pui!"]



With an average age of 40, the legends representing Korean football will compete against strong futsal teams while also engaging in charitable activities.



The new goal set by stars like Lee Young-pyo and Cho Won-hee is to conquer the nation, and the addition of the goal scorer Jeong Tae-se, known as the 'People's Rooney', has raised expectations.



[Hyun Young-min/Ballunteer: "Having a backup to support the starters means we can conserve the endurance of the main players, which makes me very satisfied."]



The team, led by an ace from Brazil, faces the challenge of overcoming formidable opponents, including the top high school team.



[Kim Young-gwang/Ballunteer: "They are the ones who won the national tournament..."]



[Jo Won-hee/Ballunteer: "They are ranked number one in Asia for high schools."]



[Ulsan Hyundai High School Student: "Coach Hyun Young-min taught us, but today we will teach him a thing or two."]



[Lee Young-pyo/Ballunteer: "If we win today, I will give you my autograph."]



[Futsal Club Member: "We will definitely win."]



As the competition began, the skills of the futsal enthusiasts proved to be quite formidable.



[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer Special Commentator: "Less than two minutes into the game, the first point has been conceded because Kim Young-gwang is unpredictable, and the defense line collapsed without any chance to react."]



Will they be able to pull through on a crucial opportunity and score a dramatic equalizer? The vigorous challenge of Ballunteer can be seen in this weekend's broadcast.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



