News 9

“Ballunteer” to air this weekend

입력 2025.04.04 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The futsal entertainment show 'Ballunteer' featuring legends of Korean football will be coming to viewers this weekend.

With Director Lee Young-pyo and commentator Lee Chan-won, Jeong Tae-se has joined the team to take on the dream of conquering the nation.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer Special Commentator: "The futsal entertainment show 'Ballunteer', where legends of Korean football play and donate, is back in regular programming thanks to the love of many. Thank you, viewers."]

[Jeong Dae-se/Ballunteer: "Pui pui pui!"]

With an average age of 40, the legends representing Korean football will compete against strong futsal teams while also engaging in charitable activities.

The new goal set by stars like Lee Young-pyo and Cho Won-hee is to conquer the nation, and the addition of the goal scorer Jeong Tae-se, known as the 'People's Rooney', has raised expectations.

[Hyun Young-min/Ballunteer: "Having a backup to support the starters means we can conserve the endurance of the main players, which makes me very satisfied."]

The team, led by an ace from Brazil, faces the challenge of overcoming formidable opponents, including the top high school team.

[Kim Young-gwang/Ballunteer: "They are the ones who won the national tournament..."]

[Jo Won-hee/Ballunteer: "They are ranked number one in Asia for high schools."]

[Ulsan Hyundai High School Student: "Coach Hyun Young-min taught us, but today we will teach him a thing or two."]

[Lee Young-pyo/Ballunteer: "If we win today, I will give you my autograph."]

[Futsal Club Member: "We will definitely win."]

As the competition began, the skills of the futsal enthusiasts proved to be quite formidable.

[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer Special Commentator: "Less than two minutes into the game, the first point has been conceded because Kim Young-gwang is unpredictable, and the defense line collapsed without any chance to react."]

Will they be able to pull through on a crucial opportunity and score a dramatic equalizer? The vigorous challenge of Ballunteer can be seen in this weekend's broadcast.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • “Ballunteer” to air this weekend
    • 입력 2025-04-04 00:33:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

The futsal entertainment show 'Ballunteer' featuring legends of Korean football will be coming to viewers this weekend.

With Director Lee Young-pyo and commentator Lee Chan-won, Jeong Tae-se has joined the team to take on the dream of conquering the nation.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer Special Commentator: "The futsal entertainment show 'Ballunteer', where legends of Korean football play and donate, is back in regular programming thanks to the love of many. Thank you, viewers."]

[Jeong Dae-se/Ballunteer: "Pui pui pui!"]

With an average age of 40, the legends representing Korean football will compete against strong futsal teams while also engaging in charitable activities.

The new goal set by stars like Lee Young-pyo and Cho Won-hee is to conquer the nation, and the addition of the goal scorer Jeong Tae-se, known as the 'People's Rooney', has raised expectations.

[Hyun Young-min/Ballunteer: "Having a backup to support the starters means we can conserve the endurance of the main players, which makes me very satisfied."]

The team, led by an ace from Brazil, faces the challenge of overcoming formidable opponents, including the top high school team.

[Kim Young-gwang/Ballunteer: "They are the ones who won the national tournament..."]

[Jo Won-hee/Ballunteer: "They are ranked number one in Asia for high schools."]

[Ulsan Hyundai High School Student: "Coach Hyun Young-min taught us, but today we will teach him a thing or two."]

[Lee Young-pyo/Ballunteer: "If we win today, I will give you my autograph."]

[Futsal Club Member: "We will definitely win."]

As the competition began, the skills of the futsal enthusiasts proved to be quite formidable.

[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer Special Commentator: "Less than two minutes into the game, the first point has been conceded because Kim Young-gwang is unpredictable, and the defense line collapsed without any chance to react."]

Will they be able to pull through on a crucial opportunity and score a dramatic equalizer? The vigorous challenge of Ballunteer can be seen in this weekend's broadcast.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소
윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’

윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’
파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차

파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차
‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…

‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.