Heritage sites risk delisting

Anchor]

Cultural heritage sites reduced to ashes by the wildfire are now facing difficult recovery efforts.

Some are at risk of losing their original value, which may lead to the revocation of their cultural heritage designation.

Next, we have Moon Da-ae reporting.

[Report]

Gounsa Temple, founded by the Silla monk Uisang, has been left in ruins after the wildfire swept through this thousand-year-old site.

The Gounru, which was built across the valley.

Its unique structure and well-preserved architectural style from the Joseon Dynasty were designated as treasures last year, but it has disappeared without a trace.

The Yeonsujeon, also designated as a treasure, is in a similar situation.

The building collapsed in this fire, and the roof tiles that were once on top are now piled on the ground. The cracked bronze bell gives an idea of how fierce the flames were at that time.

The temple officials are heartbroken that they failed to protect this culturally significant site, which had even survived wars.

[Buddhist Monk Deungun/Gounsa Temple Abbot: "It’s a precious heritage designated as a treasure. We are deeply sorry for not being able to protect it."]

A traditional house with a history of 400 years also crumbled helplessly under the flames.

The foundation stones, scorched by the heat, crumble at the slightest touch.

[Park Do-ho/Cultural Heritage Restoration Technician: "It seems that there are not many materials that can be salvaged right now."]

In total, 32 cultural heritage sites were damaged in the wildfire, including 12 nationally designated ones such as treasures and natural monuments.

Among them, 12 are at risk of losing their original value and are undergoing procedures for revocation of their cultural heritage designation.

[Choi Eung-cheon/Director of Korea Heritage Service: "(Gounsa Temple and others) will likely have to have their treasure designation revoked, and we will take emergency measures and push for restoration for the remaining cultural heritage."]

For the first time, the Korea Heritage Service has issued a “severe” disaster alert for national heritage and announced plans to begin restoration work.

This is Moon Da-ae from KBS News.

