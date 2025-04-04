Opposition gains in by-elections

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the by-elections held during the impeachment crisis, the opposition made significant gains.



The opposition party won four out of five local government positions, including the mayor of Geoje City in Gyeongnam.



The Rebuilding Korea Party produced its first local government head in Damyang, Jeollanam-do, a region traditionally strong for the Democratic Party.



This is reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



The by-elections were held for the first time since the emergency martial law situation.



The ruling People Power Party managed to retain only one of the five local government positions in Gimcheon, Gyeongbuk.



In the fiercely contested Busan education superintendent re-election, a progressive candidate was also elected.



The People Power Party stated that it accepts the results with a heavy heart.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We will not stop our efforts until we win the hearts of the people through more intense change and innovation."]



The Democratic Party planted its flag in three local government positions.



They achieved a landslide victory in Geoje, Gyeongnam, a conservative stronghold, as well as in Guro, Seoul, where the People Power Party did not field a candidate.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "The sovereign people have clearly shown that those who go against public sentiment and support insurrection will be judged."]



However, they lost the traditionally strong area of Damyang, Jeollanam-do.



In the re-election for the head of Damyang County, the Rebuilding Korea Party candidate defeated the Democratic Party candidate by over 900 votes.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stated, "This is a harsh reprimand that although they support the Democratic Party every time, their lives have not changed," and added, "I take the public sentiment in Damyang very seriously."



The Rebuilding Korea Party has produced its first local government head, which they interpret as a stern mandate from the people to do their best for political innovation.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!