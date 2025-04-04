Koreans evacuate Mandalay

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Korean residents in the Mandalay region of Myanmar, which was hit by an earthquake, have begun to evacuate.



This is due to the forecast of aftershocks and heavy rain.



Local residents, with no place to escape, are relying on relief supplies and are starting recovery efforts with their bare hands.



Lee Won-hee reports from Mandalay.



[Report]



In the dark early morning, they are hurriedly loading their belongings and preparing to leave.



[“Load as much as we can…."]



They are also gathering emergency food supplies as much as possible.



About 20 Korean residents in Mandalay, which was struck by the earthquake, have started to evacuate to Yangon, 600 km away, with the support of the embassy.



[Consul of the Korean Embassy in Myanmar: “In any case, the final goal is to safely reach Yangon. (Yes!)”]



Almost a week after the earthquake, it has been a difficult time for local residents who cannot leave their homes.



A seven-story hotel has partially collapsed and is leaning dangerously, as if it could fall at any moment.



[Zaw Min/Myanmar rescue worker: “We are rescuing those who are trapped and managing traffic to ensure that people passing by do not get hurt.”]



Rescue teams have been deployed, but hopes have shifted from finding survivors to at least recovering bodies.



There are still many areas where rescuers have not reached.



In this village, most houses have collapsed due to the earthquake damage.



However, the recovery work is being carried out by the residents themselves.



[Min Min Tun/Mandalay resident: “People passing by are at risk, so we’re clearing the debris to prevent injuries. No rescue teams have come so far."]



Those with no homes to return to have set up a tent village in front of a park.



A few daily necessities picked up from their collapsed homes are all they have.



A long line quickly forms in front of the aid truck.



[“Please take only one!”]



Those who lost their homes overnight must rely on food and water distributed by volunteer organizations to get through the day.



The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 3,000, according to military government announcements.



This is Lee Won-hee reporting for KBS News from Mandalay, Myanmar.



