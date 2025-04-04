News 9

Koreans evacuate Mandalay

입력 2025.04.04 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Korean residents in the Mandalay region of Myanmar, which was hit by an earthquake, have begun to evacuate.

This is due to the forecast of aftershocks and heavy rain.

Local residents, with no place to escape, are relying on relief supplies and are starting recovery efforts with their bare hands.

Lee Won-hee reports from Mandalay.

[Report]

In the dark early morning, they are hurriedly loading their belongings and preparing to leave.

[“Load as much as we can…."]

They are also gathering emergency food supplies as much as possible.

About 20 Korean residents in Mandalay, which was struck by the earthquake, have started to evacuate to Yangon, 600 km away, with the support of the embassy.

[Consul of the Korean Embassy in Myanmar: “In any case, the final goal is to safely reach Yangon. (Yes!)”]

Almost a week after the earthquake, it has been a difficult time for local residents who cannot leave their homes.

A seven-story hotel has partially collapsed and is leaning dangerously, as if it could fall at any moment.

[Zaw Min/Myanmar rescue worker: “We are rescuing those who are trapped and managing traffic to ensure that people passing by do not get hurt.”]

Rescue teams have been deployed, but hopes have shifted from finding survivors to at least recovering bodies.

There are still many areas where rescuers have not reached.

In this village, most houses have collapsed due to the earthquake damage.

However, the recovery work is being carried out by the residents themselves.

[Min Min Tun/Mandalay resident: “People passing by are at risk, so we’re clearing the debris to prevent injuries. No rescue teams have come so far."]

Those with no homes to return to have set up a tent village in front of a park.

A few daily necessities picked up from their collapsed homes are all they have.

A long line quickly forms in front of the aid truck.

[“Please take only one!”]

Those who lost their homes overnight must rely on food and water distributed by volunteer organizations to get through the day.

The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 3,000, according to military government announcements.

This is Lee Won-hee reporting for KBS News from Mandalay, Myanmar.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Koreans evacuate Mandalay
    • 입력 2025-04-04 00:33:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Korean residents in the Mandalay region of Myanmar, which was hit by an earthquake, have begun to evacuate.

This is due to the forecast of aftershocks and heavy rain.

Local residents, with no place to escape, are relying on relief supplies and are starting recovery efforts with their bare hands.

Lee Won-hee reports from Mandalay.

[Report]

In the dark early morning, they are hurriedly loading their belongings and preparing to leave.

[“Load as much as we can…."]

They are also gathering emergency food supplies as much as possible.

About 20 Korean residents in Mandalay, which was struck by the earthquake, have started to evacuate to Yangon, 600 km away, with the support of the embassy.

[Consul of the Korean Embassy in Myanmar: “In any case, the final goal is to safely reach Yangon. (Yes!)”]

Almost a week after the earthquake, it has been a difficult time for local residents who cannot leave their homes.

A seven-story hotel has partially collapsed and is leaning dangerously, as if it could fall at any moment.

[Zaw Min/Myanmar rescue worker: “We are rescuing those who are trapped and managing traffic to ensure that people passing by do not get hurt.”]

Rescue teams have been deployed, but hopes have shifted from finding survivors to at least recovering bodies.

There are still many areas where rescuers have not reached.

In this village, most houses have collapsed due to the earthquake damage.

However, the recovery work is being carried out by the residents themselves.

[Min Min Tun/Mandalay resident: “People passing by are at risk, so we’re clearing the debris to prevent injuries. No rescue teams have come so far."]

Those with no homes to return to have set up a tent village in front of a park.

A few daily necessities picked up from their collapsed homes are all they have.

A long line quickly forms in front of the aid truck.

[“Please take only one!”]

Those who lost their homes overnight must rely on food and water distributed by volunteer organizations to get through the day.

The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 3,000, according to military government announcements.

This is Lee Won-hee reporting for KBS News from Mandalay, Myanmar.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소
윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’

윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’
파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차

파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차
‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…

‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.