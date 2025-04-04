News 9

Pressure ahead of U.S. tariffs

[Anchor]

The U.S.-imposed “bombshell” tariffs will take effect as early as next week, on Apr. 9.

Since the U.S. has indicated that tariff rates can be lowered through individual negotiations, this marks the beginning of a phase that demands a real strategic approach.

We spoke with former trade ministers about the best negotiation directions and strategies.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

The government requested an exemption from reciprocal tariffs based on the Korea-U.S. FTA, but it was ultimately not accepted.

[Yoo Myung-hee/Former Trade Minister: “FTA negotiations are fierce negotiations where both sides lower tariffs—that’s the core. But now, that seems completely undermined.”]

The U.S. has now stated that it will decide whether to lower tariffs through bilateral negotiations.

In other words, the 26% tariff is not the end, but the starting point of talks.

[Yeo Han-koo / Former Trade Minister: “The U.S. wants more investment, more energy deals. From our side, we need to put together a comprehensive negotiation package.”]

It’s critical to highlight the cards we’re willing to play.

[Yoo Myung-hee / Former Trade Minister: “For example, if we purchase more U.S. energy, that directly improves the trade balance. That’s something significant we can offer.”]

The timing of negotiations also matters.

[Yoo Myung-hee / Former Trade Minister: “If presented at just the right moment, it can yield 100 times the effect—or more. But if it comes after a high benchmark is already set, the impact could be halved.”]

Given President Trump’s style, direct negotiations between leaders will likely be necessary.

[Yeo Han-koo / Former Trade Minister: “Even if we close practical gaps at the ministerial level, the final decision will be made by Trump.”]

The outcome of these talks could affect Korea long after the Trump administration.

[Yoo Myung-hee / Former Trade Minister: “Once tariffs are imposed, political stakeholders emerge—and they’re hard to reverse. How we respond now could shape the competitiveness of Korean companies for the next 10 years or more.”]

This so-called U.S. "economic independence declaration" is seen as a clear signal of a growing global trade order based on power.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

