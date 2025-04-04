U.S. role in Korea may shift

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the Trump administration's second term places emphasis on 'containing China,' there are predictions that the role of U.S. forces in South Korea may also change.



A U.S. think tank official, known to be close to President Trump, visited South Korea and shared insights on China's security threats and the role of U.S. forces in South Korea.



He also mentioned that tariff issues would change through negotiations.



Kim Kyung-jin reports.



[Report]



"Making the prevention of China's invasion of Taiwan the top priority, while leaving threats from North Korea to our allies."



Concerns have been raised that the role of U.S. forces in South Korea may shift towards the defense of Taiwan as recent defense guidelines from the Trump administration have come to light.



Fred Fleitz, Vice Chairman of the America First Policy Institute and a close aide to President Trump, clarified that this document is not finalized but a draft.



He emphasized that the greatest security threat faced by both South Korea and the U.S. is China.



[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "In South Korea, I think is going to recognize this is your security threats posed by China and North Korea."]



Former U.S. Pacific Army Commander Charles Flynn also stated, "We must assume that China will act aggressively," and stressed the need to expand the operational range of U.S.-South Korea joint forces.



There will likely be ongoing demands to establish real-time response capabilities against China, including bases in Guam, U.S. forces in Okinawa, and the U.S. base in Pyeongtaek.



However, Fleitz stated that there will be no relocation or reduction of U.S. forces in South Korea.



[ Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman : "Capabilities because the security situation is different, the weapons it's facing are different."]



He also predicted that the defense cost-sharing agreement would likely remain in place at least until this year.



[ Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman : "It's a disagreement between friends beause we have our strong relationship. We have a threat from China. This will be resolved."]



He mentioned that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S. is the first signal of negotiations and that changes will occur through negotiations.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



