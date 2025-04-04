News 9

U.S. role in Korea may shift

입력 2025.04.04 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the Trump administration's second term places emphasis on 'containing China,' there are predictions that the role of U.S. forces in South Korea may also change.

A U.S. think tank official, known to be close to President Trump, visited South Korea and shared insights on China's security threats and the role of U.S. forces in South Korea.

He also mentioned that tariff issues would change through negotiations.

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

"Making the prevention of China's invasion of Taiwan the top priority, while leaving threats from North Korea to our allies."

Concerns have been raised that the role of U.S. forces in South Korea may shift towards the defense of Taiwan as recent defense guidelines from the Trump administration have come to light.

Fred Fleitz, Vice Chairman of the America First Policy Institute and a close aide to President Trump, clarified that this document is not finalized but a draft.

He emphasized that the greatest security threat faced by both South Korea and the U.S. is China.

[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "In South Korea, I think is going to recognize this is your security threats posed by China and North Korea."]

Former U.S. Pacific Army Commander Charles Flynn also stated, "We must assume that China will act aggressively," and stressed the need to expand the operational range of U.S.-South Korea joint forces.

There will likely be ongoing demands to establish real-time response capabilities against China, including bases in Guam, U.S. forces in Okinawa, and the U.S. base in Pyeongtaek.

However, Fleitz stated that there will be no relocation or reduction of U.S. forces in South Korea.

[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "Capabilities because the security situation is different, the weapons it's facing are different."]

He also predicted that the defense cost-sharing agreement would likely remain in place at least until this year.

[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "It's a disagreement between friends beause we have our strong relationship. We have a threat from China. This will be resolved."]

He mentioned that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S. is the first signal of negotiations and that changes will occur through negotiations.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. role in Korea may shift
    • 입력 2025-04-04 00:55:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the Trump administration's second term places emphasis on 'containing China,' there are predictions that the role of U.S. forces in South Korea may also change.

A U.S. think tank official, known to be close to President Trump, visited South Korea and shared insights on China's security threats and the role of U.S. forces in South Korea.

He also mentioned that tariff issues would change through negotiations.

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

"Making the prevention of China's invasion of Taiwan the top priority, while leaving threats from North Korea to our allies."

Concerns have been raised that the role of U.S. forces in South Korea may shift towards the defense of Taiwan as recent defense guidelines from the Trump administration have come to light.

Fred Fleitz, Vice Chairman of the America First Policy Institute and a close aide to President Trump, clarified that this document is not finalized but a draft.

He emphasized that the greatest security threat faced by both South Korea and the U.S. is China.

[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "In South Korea, I think is going to recognize this is your security threats posed by China and North Korea."]

Former U.S. Pacific Army Commander Charles Flynn also stated, "We must assume that China will act aggressively," and stressed the need to expand the operational range of U.S.-South Korea joint forces.

There will likely be ongoing demands to establish real-time response capabilities against China, including bases in Guam, U.S. forces in Okinawa, and the U.S. base in Pyeongtaek.

However, Fleitz stated that there will be no relocation or reduction of U.S. forces in South Korea.

[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "Capabilities because the security situation is different, the weapons it's facing are different."]

He also predicted that the defense cost-sharing agreement would likely remain in place at least until this year.

[Fred Fleitz/ America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman: "It's a disagreement between friends beause we have our strong relationship. We have a threat from China. This will be resolved."]

He mentioned that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S. is the first signal of negotiations and that changes will occur through negotiations.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소

오늘 탄핵심판 선고…이 시각 헌법재판소
윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’

윤 대통령, 관저서 선고 지켜볼 듯…대통령실 ‘긴장 속 주시’
파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차

파면이냐, 직무복귀냐…미리보는 선고 절차
‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…

‘한국은 50% 관세’ 산정근거 말 되나 따져봤더니…
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.