ABS stirs KBO drama

[Anchor]



It is the second season since the introduction of ABS in professional baseball, but targeting it is still not easy.



Today, Samsung's Jurado and Doosan's Cole Irvin experienced ups and downs with the ABS calls as starting pitchers.



This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.



[Report]



Samsung, which was aiming for a fourth consecutive win today, sent out their ace Jurado, but he was more shaken by the ABS than by the KIA lineup in the early innings.



In the third inning, he allowed a walk to Na Sung-bum, and when pitches he thought were strikes were called balls consecutively, he expressed his frustration with a loud shout towards the invisible ABS.



Perhaps shaken psychologically, Jurado then allowed consecutive walks to Wisdom and Lee Woo-sung, and in a bases-loaded situation, he gave up a two-run timely hit to KIA's new problem-solver, Byun Woo-hyuk.



Samsung's lineup was also completely shut down by KIA's starter Naile, losing 3 to 1 and failing to extend their winning streak, while KIA's Naile secured his first win of the season.



On the other hand, Doosan's starter Cole Irvin benefited greatly from the ABS.



In the fifth inning, a curveball thrown to Kiwoom's Kim Tae-jin dropped sharply, but it was ruled a strike after passing through the ABS zone.



As he left the mound, Cole Irvin smiled awkwardly, seemingly surprised, and Yang Eui-ji supported him with a three-run homer, leading Doosan to their second consecutive win.



LG's Austin hit a high pitch from KT's Jesus, sending it over the left-center field fence.



Like KIA's Wisdom, Austin hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game, bringing his total to five home runs, tying for first place.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



