Lee Jung-hyo targets AFC title

[Anchor]



Director Lee Jung-hyo, who is rewriting the history of the citizen club Gwangju every year, has embarked on yet another reckless challenge.



He has expressed his ambition to win the championship and earn a prize of ten million dollars by advancing beyond the quarterfinals in the elite stage of the Asian Champions League.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



The thrilling comeback drama created against Vissel Kobe in the round of 16 holds special significance for Director Lee Jung-hyo.



[“Who are we! Who are we!”]



[Lee Jung-hyo / Gwangju FC Manager: "I was on the phone with a certain coach, and he said, ‘You’ve grown a lot. You were just the kid who used to set up cones under me.’ I thought, why should I be hearing this from him? Still, I wished he would show me some respect and appreciation for what I've achieved."]



The quarterfinal opponent is the Saudi powerhouse Al Hilal, filled with global stars, but Director Lee Jung-hyo is aiming much higher.



[Lee Jung-hyo / Gwangju FC Manager: "I want to go all the way to the final in Saudi Arabia. The prize for the winner is $10 million, and $4 million for the runner-up. I’d like to use that money to help Gwangju FC financially."]



Meanwhile, Director Lee Jung-hyo, who was at the center of controversy for being sent off for throwing a water bottle at the bench during the recent match against Daejeon, has received shocking comments from a member of the referee committee.



[Kim Yong-soo/KFA Referee Committee Vice Chairman: "Isn’t it also a manager’s ability to understand referees' tendencies and build tactics accordingly? If you list the advantages Gwangju has gotten, there could be quite a few."]



[Lee Jung-hyo: “I was literally surprised. I was taken aback. It was shocking to me. In a way, it seems like there’s one more thing to analyze.”]



Director Lee Jung-hyo, who has come this far solely based on his skills rather than his name value, is expected to continue his challenges in the future.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



