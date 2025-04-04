News 9

Skating abuse case sparks outcry

[Anchor]

The child abuse allegations against a figure skating coach, reported yesterday, have not been publicized for over ten years due to the closed nature of the sports community.

Witnesses have kept quiet, and even a witness who helped the victim has received cold treatment, indicating the severity of the issue.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.

[Report]

The victim, referred to as A, claims that Coach B's abusive coaching occurred even in public places over ten years ago.

It was said that even foreign coaches at training camps intervened to stop it.

If proven true, many coaches who were present at the time would have known about the violence and turned a blind eye.

[A's Mother: "Local teachers in Canada saw this abuse and said, 'You can't do that in our country (Canada),' which led to Coach B being chased out of the rink...."]

Nothing has changed even now.

C, a fellow athlete from the same region as A, bravely testified to the police despite being a current figure skating coach, but instead received cold treatment from those around.

[Coach C/Witness to the Situation: “After testifying, I was openly ignored. People said things like, ‘Shouldn’t you stop now? Shouldn’t you back off a little?’ But someone has to say what’s wrong is wrong. These are elementary school kids—we can’t just stay silent."]

A's side reported the incident to the Daegu Ice Skating Federation, but they claim there was no active response, and in fact, the higher organization, the Korea Skating Union, was unaware of the incident.

The federation even arranged a meeting between the victim and the accused—something critics say could be seen as secondary harm.

The Daegu Ice Skating Federation explained that the case is still under police investigation and that the meeting was not forced, and that the victim also wanted it.

As the incident became known through KBS's report, human rights organizations in Daegu held a press conference today urging a thorough investigation.

The silence cartel in the sports community, more focused on covering up than solving problems, is still ongoing.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

