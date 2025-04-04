News Today

[News Today] Court upholds Yoon's impeachment

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed from office. The Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes 111 days after the impeachment proceedings began last December. With immediate effect, President Yoon has been stripped of his duties, effectively ending his tenure.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court
President Yoon Suk Yeol is dismissed from office.

All eight justices agreed that Yoon is no longer fit to carry on his duties as president.

The court believed that he failed in his duty to defend the Constitution by mobilizing the military and police to inflict damage on constitutional institutions such as the National Assembly and also infringed on people's basic rights.

The court said the benefit gained in the interest of protecting the constitution from his removal is overwhelmingly greater than the national loss resulting from his impeachment.

The court noted that December 3rd did not constitute a national emergency and therefore failed to meet the conditions for martial law which Yoon illegally declared.

By asserting that the martial law bid did not serve the intended purpose as stated under law, the court did not accept Yoon's argument that it was aimed at appealing to the public.

This means the martial law declaration did not meet legal requirements.

The court also pointed to procedural breaches in the declaration process citing the absence of proper Cabinet deliberation.

Allegations that Yoon tried to obstruct the parliament's move to strike down the martial law decree by dragging out lawmakers from the building and Yoon giving order to arrest key politicians and judicial figures through the Defense Counterintelligence Command were also recognized as grounds for impeachment.

Yoon's dismissal took effect immediately upon sentencing and he was stripped of presidential powers as of 11:22 a.m. Friday.

As a result, he has become only the second president in the country's constitutional history to be removed from office.

